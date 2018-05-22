Adam Rippon wins all-athlete edition of 'Dancing with the Stars'

Olympic figure skating and social media sensation Adam Rippon took home the mirror-ball trophy Monday on ABC's all-athlete edition of "Dancing with the Stars."

Rippon, whose quirky final dance with pro Jenna Johnson had him wearing a Moe Howard-style bowl-cut wig, defeated Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman and disgraced skater and erstwhile boxer Tonya Harding.

Harding, who used her time on "DWTS" to advance the image-rehabilitation campaign that got a huge boost with Margot Robbie's sympathetic portrayal in the film "I, Tonya," descended from on high at the start of her freestyle routine to "I Will Survive" with Sasha Farber.

A shirtless Norman ended his freestyle dance with partner Sharna Burgess in a simulated rainstorm that left him glistening.

“We mentioned at the outset that being here was something you really wanted to have happen," co-host Tom Bergeron said to Rippon. "People say sometimes, ‘Be careful what you wish for.’ Has this met your expectations?”

Rippon, the first openly gay Winter Olympian, said the "DWTS" experience was "even above and beyond everything I thought it would be.”

Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson Freestyle dance to “Scooby Doo Pa Pa (DJ Kass Official 2018 Mix)” by DJ Kass on Dancing with the Stars Season 26 Finale! Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson Freestyle dance to “Scooby Doo Pa Pa (DJ Kass Official 2018 Mix)” by DJ Kass on Dancing with the Stars Season 26 Finale! SEE MORE VIDEOS

Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson dance the Jazz to “Anything You Can Do” by Annie Get Your Gun - The New Broadway Cast Recording on Dancing with the Stars Season 26 Finale! Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson dance the Jazz to “Anything You Can Do” by Annie Get Your Gun - The New Broadway Cast Recording on Dancing with the Stars Season 26 Finale! SEE MORE VIDEOS

The all-sports edition was compressed into four weeks, which meant double eliminations each week.

The field included basketball Hall of Famer, author and actor Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, former baseball player Johnny Damon, former Olympic softball star Jennie Finch Daigle and three of Rippon's fellow 2018 Olympians: snowboarder Jamie Anderson, luger Chris Mazdzer and figure skater Mirai Nagasu, who openly campaigned for a shot on "DWTS."

Also competing was Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale, star of the recently crowned women's college basketball national champions. The NCAA had to contort itself to avoid finding Ogunbowale's participation not in violation of its rules against athletes benefiting from their fame the way the NCAA, its member schools and business partners do.

While this was the first all-athlete edition, athletes have done well in the past alongside those known for other endeavors. Ten of the 25 winners to date have been athletes, including five of the first eight. Nine second-place finishers have been athletes, including former Cubs catcher David Ross last year.

The figure skating rival Harding’s entourage sought to cripple en route to the Olympics in 1994, Nancy Kerrigan, took sixth on "DWTS" a year ago. So scandal-scarred Harding, who was resoundingly upbeat as one of the final three competitors, now has that going for her.

philrosenthal@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @phil_rosenthal

So this is what an ESPN version of 'Dancing with the Stars' looks like »

'I'm America's sweetheart': Adam Rippon won bronze, but he's a gold-medal talker »

Sally Jenkins: As Arike Ogunbowale dances with gusto, the NCAA sidesteps with cowardice »