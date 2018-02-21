Bradie Tennell's fall lends insight into the rise of Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir

Sometimes you can’t see what truly sparkles and shines for all the sequins and rhinestones.

For those still obsessed with their hair and outfits, figure skating analysts Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir’s take on Bradie Tennell’s short program to open NBC’s prime-time Olympics broadcast Tuesday bears consideration.

Just as their sport blends precision with artistry, Lipinski and Weir were blade-sharp yet feeling and expressive.

While not perfect, they made Tennell’s fall — at the start of the Chicago-area U.S. champion’s routine and the implicit end of her individual medal contention in the 2018 Winter Games — seem both surprising and inevitable, zeroing in on what went awry yet ultimately striking a sympathetic tone.

Talk all you want about quads and triples, that’s a hard landing to stick.

“She’s human,” Lipinski said, prompted by announcer Terry Gannon. “I mean, after being thrown into this scene just 3½ months ago. She came to nationals, I thought, ‘Will she crack under the pressure?’ No. ‘Will she crack under pressure in the team event?’ No. But obviously tonight, the nerves hit her a little bit.”

In short, the story played out exactly as Lipinski and Gannon had anticipated in setting up the start of the women’s individual medal chase for viewers.

Each had spoken of how Tennell’s recent emergence on the world stage had been marked by and the result of her steadiness, seemingly unfazed and unaffected by mounting expectations.

But, Lipinski cautioned, “Individual events add an extra level of pressure.”

If there’s ever a movie about this, that’s when to cue Tennell’s music.

(Tennell actually skated to music from a South Korean film. This would later prompt Weir to read some research note about Tennell selecting it before she knew she was competing in South Korea. This was both inane and, by the time he read it, irrelevant, a rare misstep by Weir.)

“In practice she’s just been hitting these jumps,” Lipinski said. “Her real strength is her mental fortitude. It’s just so unique. Here we go. She needs this.”

And down Tennell went. A triple lutz, triple toe loop and a single thump.

“Wow,” said Weir, a two-time Olympian. “Her consistency has been her strength.”

Lipinski pointed out Tennell, 20, finished in fine form, but the demerits already had registered.

“Dealing with this pressure, these expectations, she’s never, ever had to deal with before is really hard for such an inexperienced skater as Bradie at an international level,” Lipinski said. “Sometimes it takes years for skaters at an international level to be able to handle this.”

Seeing as how Lipinski won an Olympic gold medal 20 years ago at age 15 — almost three weeks after Tennell was born — this might not ring entirely true. But expectations for Lipinski in 1998 were shared with and perhaps weighed more heavily on teammate Michelle Kwan, then 17, who wound up finishing second.

“It’s wonderful to compete at the Olympic Games with your family in tow,” Weir said. “That opening mistake, though, was so detrimental to Bradie’s success in the competition.”

Gannon noted that it must be unsettling for a competitor who hasn’t fallen lately to open that way.

“It’s definitely a shock, and you have to bring it back together quickly,” Lipinski said.

Then she and Weir did a forensics analysis of how things went awry.

Tennell’s opening lutz apparently was fine, but her knee was bent too much when she landed.

“That is nerves,” Lipinski said.

Added Weir: “She rocked back on her heel, threw her shoulders back and was completely off balance.”

Sidelined by injuries since winning the junior U.S. championship in 2015, Tennell has been in the spotlight only since November.

“And then thrown into an Olympic Games,” Lipinski said. “I mean, that’s the biggest lion’s den of them all.”

Yet she contributed to the U.S. team that won a bronze medal last week, delivering the performance she couldn’t match in her individual medal bid.

“What we’re looking for in the ladies short program as far as the benchmark scores are concerned, 65 to 74 is good, 74 to 80 is great and 80-plus is Russian,” Weir said. “Russia is going to be a major talking point this entire event.”

Tennell’s performance earned her 64.01 points and 11th place, just behind U.S. teammates Karen Chen (65.90) and Mirai Nagasu (66.93), in 10th and ninth, respectively. It was the worst collective Team USA performance since the short program was introduced in women's Olympic skating in 1976.

European champion Alina Zagitova, 15, led the pack with a world-record 82.92 points going into the free skate, followed by Evgenia Medvedeva, 18, a two-time world champion whose short program score was 81.61 .

Both are Russian.

Weir and his Weir-est: NBC and its audience was more focused Tuesday night on the inherent drama of U.S. ski great Lindsey Vonn's bid for a medal in what likely was her last Olympics.

Viewing peaked in Chicago when Vonn skied in the women's downhill, a quarter-hour with an average household rating of 14.2 — about 468,500 homes. NBC-5’s Olympic broadcast averaged an 11.4 household rating. Tennell's skate drew only about a 9.9 here between 7-7:15 p.m. despite the connection to suburban Carpentersville.

Those viewers who stuck with NBC, which switched to skiing after Tennell's performance and returned to skating later, missed the spectacle of Hungary's Ivett Toth on NBCSN skating to AC/DC's "Back in Black" and "Thunderstruck," raising decibels if not her score, which landed her in 23rd place.

"I felt like I was in a dream that wouldn’t end — and by dream, I mean nightmare," Weir said. "AC/DC, I get it, people love it. I’m not one of those people, and I’m not sure if the entire panel of judges will be an AC/DC head.”

