By foot, CTA or Uber: NBC driven to ensure ignoring Olympics is no snap

Just try to hide from the Olympics. NBC intends to pursue you, find you and make you look.

Never mind the umpteen hours of coverage NBC is sending back from South Korea for broadcast TV, cable’s NBCSN, USA Network, CNBC and the Olympics Channel as well as NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports mobile app.

If you walk around the city, take public transportation, use Uber or Snapchat, NBC is going to try to grab your attention, whether you like it or not.

It’s trying to use social media influencers, musical.ly, GIPHY and even “Sesame Street” characters until you and those close to you have Pyeongchang on the brain.

You may say you don’t care, but at every turn until the closing ceremony in a little more than two weeks the implicit message from NBC will be: Are you sure? Come on. Check this out. No, really. Here.

Ride the CTA or travel by foot? You may well stumble headlong into customized Olympics content from NBC, thanks to its partnership with Intersection, a company with digital displays in Chicago and other cities.

Expect to see highlights, athlete profiles, medal counts on CTA platforms and other locales it has digital screens.

“Whether walking the streets of New York, riding the Chicago L, or waiting in Philadelphia’s 30th Street Station, Olympics fans in these three cities will be surrounded by the excitement of the Winter Games,” NBC Olympics President Gary Zenkel said.

Use Uber? Get ready for in-ride video of Olympians’ interviews, highlights and special in-car content available through their app, thanks to yet another arrangement with NBC.

“We’re excited to partner with Uber to reach Olympic fans on the go,” Zenkel said.

On Snapchat, there'll be a specially produced NBC Olympics live stream — said to be the first of its kind on that platform — and other specialized content.

“Building off our successful partnership for the Rio Olympics, we’re excited to significantly expand the NBC Olympic experience on Snapchat by delivering even more content and coverage to the platform," Zenkel said.

“Snapchat’s broad reach and young media-savvy users will again present an excellent opportunity to engage this important segment of the American audience with great Olympic storytelling, custom built for this media hungry audience.”

NBC is partnering with GIPHY to convert Olympic coverage and highlights into GIFs. With Musical.ly, it will work to encourage user interaction through hashtag challenges and by posting Olympics highlights and GIFs.

Since long before Friday's opening ceremony in Pyeongchang, NBC has sought to leverage social media influencers to get the Olympics on people's minds and much of that will continue through the Winter Games.

Gaten Matarazzo of Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” one of the people with whom NBC has had an arrangement, has been pushing Olympic-centric content across his social platforms. NBC also is working with YouTube beauty vlogger Jenn Im and YouTube sports and lifestyle vlogger Monica Church.

Then there are nearly 100 members of Team USA, including gold medal snowboarder Shaun White, with which it has helped create custom social media content that has been rolling out for months.

Even "Sesame Street" has gotten into the act, with NBC helping produce specialized digital content in the run-up to the Olympics. These efforts include a YouTube video of athletes, including gold medal skier Lindsey Vonn, and NBC Olympics host Mike Tirico singing the show’s theme with Elmo and Cookie Monster.

Whether any of this can make the biathlon’s guns-and-skis competition as irresistible as freshly baked chocolate chip cookies remains to be seen.

But if you do manage to avoid any contact with the Pyeongchang Olympics, it won’t be for lack of effort on NBC’s part.

