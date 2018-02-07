Live from Pyeongchang: NBC Olympics coverage everywhere all the time — plus VR

Has it really been four years since the Sochi Winter Olympics and Science Fair?

Ready or not, here come the 2018 Games from Pyeongchang, South Korea, where it is either today, tomorrow or something. Time to get reacquainted with the biathlon, luge and Nordic combined.

The opening ceremony is Friday, so naturally, coverage here in Chicago began Wednesday with a couple of Wisconsin curlers streaming live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app, then on cable’s NBCSN.

NBC’s over-the-air prime-time coverage begins Thursday with live figure skating, as well as some skiing, and concludes Feb. 25 with the closing ceremony, in which the Olympic torch will be extinguished and after which many of us will be exhausted.

There are 102 medal events in 15 sports over the next 2½ weeks, andalthough the marathon isn’t one of them, you may well feel you’ve survived one by the time it’s all over.

Between broadcast TV, cable and digital streams, more than 2,400 hours of coverage will be sent back to the U.S. in one form or another, much of it meant to be sampled, not binged upon.

Another oddity of these Olympics, as should be noted often but may not be, the Russians aren’t allowed to bring their flag or national anthem to Pyeongchang because of all the cheating Vladimir Putin’s team managed to cover up four years ago on their home turf in Sochi.

Which just goes to show that some things still may go unnoticed no matter how many hours of coverage and how many cameras NBC has at its disposal at these Olympics. (The total is 706, but who’s counting?)

Like Putin’s post-Games plan to seize Crimea, Russia’s elaborate scheme to avoid detection of its athletes’ 2014 use of banned performance-enhanching substances while doubling its 2010 medal count and winning five times as many golds wasn’t discovered until much later.

The Sochi Games ended with International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach thanking Putin "for his personal commitment to the extraordinary success of these Olympic Winter Games."

The Pyeongchang Games open with Bach and the IOC struggling to ensure the legitimacy of competition by banning Russia for its disregard for Olympic rules and ideals while still allowing Putin’s athletes — at least those who passed the mandatory IOC vetting — to come join the fun.

At last check, there will be 168 Russians competing, which is still 11 more than Germany has at these Olympics.

The rosters and schedule may be tweaked along the way, however. Nothing is set in stone, or snow and ice, so it’s always best to check with NBCOlympics.com for the latest programming information before setting an alarm, adjusting the DVR or making plans.

One plus is that the 15-hour time difference with South Korea means there will be plenty to follow for night owls and early risers.

Olympic TV coverage will not be staggered by U.S. time zones, instead offered coast to coast simultaneously.

So you won’t have to worry about stumbling across spoilers on Facebook, Twitter or the platform of your choice on social media, where NBC itself expects to have a presence.

The biggest benefit will be in prime time in that 7 p.m. here is 10 a.m. there. NBC can plan to present something live every night.

“That’s right when many of the marquee events, figure skating, Alpine, snowboarding, are going to be taking place,” NBC Olympics executive producer Jim Bell said.

All told, NBC says it will have at least 176 hours of over-the-air coverage carried locally by NBC-5 through the closing ceremony Feb. 25.

The “Today” show will be in Pyeongchang, but NBC’s Olympics daytime block will run 2-4 p.m. weekdays and 2-5 p.m. weekends. Prime-time coverage will begin at 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 6 p.m. Sundays.

Because its broadcasts will run simultaneously coast to coast, late-night coverage here will be presented as prime-time plus and sometimes will feature many of the same sports.

NBCSN will have about 369 hours of coverage and will have around-the-clock coverage between 12:30 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. Feb. 25, save for breaks of two hours or less on the 12th, 17th and 18th.

CNBC will have 46 hours of coverage. USA Network has 40 1/2 hours.y between 6 and 8:30 a.m.

Hockey fans will find games, beginning Saturday, mostly on USA Network and NBCSN, with some on CNBC. (Look for NBC Sports Chicago’s Leila Rahimi as part of the women’s hockey coverage team.)

Between the NBCOlympics.com website and NBC Sports app, more than 1,800 hours of streaming coverage will be available, including live streams of NBC prime-time broadcasts.

If you’re really eager to watch the opening ceremony live Friday, you can get a live stream of world-feed video and on-site audio at 5 a.m. But if you want commentary, features and editing, you’ll have to wait until 7 p.m. for the prime-time NBC broadcast with Mike Tirico and Katie Couric.

Tirico has replaced Bob Costas as NBC’s lead host of the Olympics. Couric was a late addition, brought back for this as NBC News was dealing with the aftershocks of Matt Lauer’s abrupt dismissal from “Today.”

The NBC website will offer three digital-only video channels — Gold Zone, Olympic Ice and Off the Post — while there also will be a daily Olympics podcast, “The Podium,” offered each morning about 7 a.m., beginning Thursday.

For virtual-reality enthusiasts with Windows Mixed Reality headsets, Samsung Gear VR, Google Cardboard, Google Daydream or compatible iOS or Android devices, NBC Olympics will present more than 50 hours of live VR coverage for authenticated users via the NBC Sports VR app.

That’s not the only part of NBC’s coverage to give the illusion of being in South Korea. While it has 2,500 workers in Pyeongchang, it also has 1,000 based in Stamford, Conn., where some of its announcers will be doing their work over the live video and audio feed from Asia.

NBC boasts it will use an unprecedented 89 commentators in its coverage. What they likely can’t tell us is whether we’ll look back on the Pyeongchang Olympics four years from now as differently as we regard Sochi.