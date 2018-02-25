Sans NBC Olympic commentators, closing ceremony livestream a K-pop-infused musical

For those who bet the North Korean flag would wave at the Olympic closing ceremony while the Russian flag did not, congratulations. You’re a winner.

Getting up before dawn to watch the livestream of the Pyeongchang Winter Games means having to make sense of it without announcers cribbing off production notes to explain what those who created the extravaganza thought they were showing the world.

We'll get that when Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir preside over NBC's prime-time rendering half a day later, along with promos for the "A.P. Bio" preview airing after the ceremony, but it seemed fairly obvious.

This clearly was a massive K-pop-infused jukebox musical about a surprisingly upbeat mass evacuation of Planet Earth by athletic humans who like to dance.

From the opening barrage of fireworks to the closing barrage of fireworks — with dancing, flashing images, video effects, speeches, a drone light show, a couple of medal ceremonies, several anthems and ritualized protocols in between — a theme of endings and beginnings prevailed.

And not since the beginning of “Citizen Kane” — or at least the end of “St. Elsewhere” — have snow globes been so freighted with meaning.

This show had everything.

There was some kid jamming out on the guitar while acrobatic dancers from the movie “Tron” danced.

The giant turtle from the opening ceremony returned to the sea, escorted to the water by people carrying giant stalks with dandelion seeds.

The dandelion seeds surely must have something to do with the preciousness of our limited time together.

Or they’re there as a reminder that, with spring around the corner, perhaps now is a good time to buy weed killer for your lawn.

We even witnessed an orderly transfer of power.

The Olympic flag was handed from the mayor of Pyeongchang to International Olympic Committee head Thomas Bach to the mayor of Beijing, host of the 2022 Winter Games.

By the way, for those who might have forgotten, the stadium announcer mentioned several times Bach won a 1976 gold medal in fencing, much as was done during the opening ceremony.

Bach was justifiably pleased with how North Korea and South Korea had come together during the Olympics. Of course, by the point he spoke, the two nations’ athletes had their own flags and outfits.

Beijing, in its part of the program, included skating panda mascots all lit up as if designed to wow Disney World visitors at the old Main Street Electrical Parade.

The pandas eventually seemed to fly home to China with what looked like email icons. Make of that what you will amid all the talk of global internet hacking.

K-pop star CL, very popular with the crowd, belted out a song in English about being the baddest female, clarifying that baddest meant good, and asking, “Where all my bad girls at?” EXO, a K-pop boy group, showed it was even more popular with the crowd.

There also was a European DJ the crowd seemed to know. But if there was a bit of a club vibe at times, it was a very eclectic club, as evident when a child with the voice of an angel took a shot at the Olympic anthem.

U.S. skier Lindsey Vonn and the shirtless guy from Tonga had featured roles, announced to the crowd. Same for newly christened cross-country gold medalist Kikkan Randall, just elected to the IOC Athletes’ Commission.

But Vonn also appeared to be leading an impromptu conga line of fellow Americans on the stadium floor late in the show after athletes streamed out of the stands for a curtain call that was part Bollywood musical finale and part dance party.

The Pyeongchang Olympics have left everyone with much to consider.

The athletes will think about all they saw and did over the last couple weeks or so on their way home, wherever that is.

The rest of us will take a mental inventory of what we saw, too, even while wondering whether China and its electric pandas screen all our emails or just some.

