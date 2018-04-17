Jordyn Wieber sues USOC, USA Gymnastics and Michigan State over alleged abuse by Larry Nassar

Jordyn Wieber, a member of the 2012 "Fierce Five" Olympic gymnastics team that won gold in London, sued USA Gymnastics, the United States Olympic Committee and Michigan State University on Tuesday, alleging the organizations share blame for sexual abuse she claims she suffered at the hands of Larry Nassar.

In the lawsuit, filed in California state court in Los Angeles, Wieber, 22, claims she was assaulted about 10 times between 2006 and 2012 by Nassar, the longtime Michigan State sports physician who also served as team physician for USA Gymnastics women. Like many of the more than 250 girls and women who have accused Nassar of abuse, Wieber alleged the assaults occurred when she thought she was receiving legitimate medical treatment, including for a torn hamstring she sustained when she was 14.

"My parents trusted USA Gymnastics and Larry Nassar to take care of me and we were betrayed by both. And now, the lack of accountability from USAG and Michigan State, have caused me and many other girls to remain shameful, confused, and disappointed," Wieber said in a statement.

Wieber, in the lawsuit, accused USA Gymnastics of destroying her medical records, asserting the organization provided her with only 20 pages of seemingly unrelated records when she requested all documents associated with the dozens of treatments Nassar provided over the years. In a statement Tuesday, USA Gymnastics declined to address the specifics of Wieber's lawsuit.

"USA Gymnastics recognizes the courage displayed by Jordyn Wieber and others who have shared their experiences with abuse. We are very sorry that any athlete has been hurt by the horrific actions of Larry Nassar," the organization said.

The USOC did not respond to a request for comment, while a Michigan State spokesman said in a statement, "We are deeply sorry for abuse the survivors suffered at the hands of Larry Nassar and are working to make sure that something like this can never happen again."

Wieber is the fourth Olympic gymnast - joining Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Jamie Dantzscher - to sue Olympic organizations and Michigan State over allegations of abuse by Nassar, who was convicted this year of 10 sexual assaults in Michigan and sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison. Nassar is also serving a 60-year sentence for federal child pornography crimes. Olympians Simone Biles and Gabby Douglas have also alleged abuse by Nassar.

A Michigan native who grew up not far from Michigan State's campus in East Lansing, Wieber was one of the success stories that helped Nassar build a persona over the years as the renowned doctor who helped America's female gymnasts win Olympic gold. In 2012, Wieber publicly credited Nassar with helping her compete through a stress fracture in her leg at the Summer Games in London, where she helped the "Fierce Five" win gold.

Years later, after a woman publicly accused Nassar of abuse in a story in the Indianapolis Star in September 2016, Wieber, like dozens of girls and women across the country, realized Nassar had been sexually assaulting her.

"I would cringe at how uncomfortable it felt. . . . I knew it felt strange, but he was the national team doctor. Who was I to question his treatments, or even more, risk my chance at making the Olympic team," Wieber said during Nassar's sentencing hearing in January. "I thought that training for the Olympics would be the hardest thing that I would ever have to do, but in fact the hardest thing . . . is processing that I'm a victim of Larry Nassar."

Three months after Nassar's sentencing, the fallout is continuing for the organizations through which he accessed his victims. Michigan State has seen a president resign and a dean arrested on misdemeanor charges associated with accusations he mishandled a complaint about Nassar in 2014. USA Gymnastics has seen a chief executive and its entire board of directors resign, and the USOC's chief executive has also stepped down.

Three congressional committees are also investigating Nassar's crimes and sex abuse in American Olympic sports organizations, including one - the Senate Commerce Committee - holding a hearing Wednesday. Wieber is expected to be among several witnesses to speak.

In her first public remarks since revealing last fall that she was among Nassar's victims, Maroney said Tuesday that she wondered if the heights she reached during her career came at too high a price.

"I at times question if my gymnastics career was really even worth it," she said while speaking to the New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, according to the Associated Press. "Because of the stuff I'm dealing with now. . . . You have to pick up the pieces of your life, and that has been the hardest part for me. It's always three steps forward, two steps back."

The 22-year-old said she has been empowered by the outpouring of support from others since coming forward.