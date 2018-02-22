'SNL' star Leslie Jones' goal is BFF status with gold-medal winner Hilary Knight

Head to the sin bin, Penalty Box Jones. Five-minute major: stalking.

When women’s hockey fans think about the Pyeongchang Olympics years from now, they’ll probably remember two things: Team USA’s gold medal and comedian Leslie Jones.

The “Saturday Night Live” star, on assignment for NBC, has been posting pictures and video commenting on games and visited with the players while in South Korea. But her fangirling of Lake Forest’s Hilary Knight has taken matters to another level.

If Jones isn’t screaming “I love you!” to Knight through the TV screen — or in person as Knight and teammates headed onto the ice — then she’s calling her a “beast” or dropping multiple F-bombs to vicariously rile her up. In one clip, Jones cries, “We won, you guys! We did it, Hilary, we got a gold! You got a gold!"

And the feeling’s mutual. Knight gave Jones the nickname “Penalty Box” and called her a “game changer,” adding in a tweet, “I got you tickets.” After winning gold, she included Jones in the celebration: “@Lesdoggg we did it!!!!! See you in NYC?”

Jones jokes about her singular devotion to Knight in a video Wednesday for NBC, saying, “Hilary Knight, I’m obsessed. (She) has spoke to me in a violent way. She’s tall like me.

“Look how beautiful she is,” Jones says while watching a Knight highlight. “You’d never think she was that beautiful (considering) what she was doing to the players the other night. Hip checks — look how beautiful she look, look how she smiling — she don’t look like that when she knock the (expletive) out of you, though.”

Jones also expressed appreciation for her nickname. “Let me explain something to you. If I did play hockey, that’s where I’d be the whole game.”

