Fox News website pulls editor's column on U.S. Olympics team diversity

An opinion piece from Fox News’ executive editor accusing the U.S. Olympic Committee of undermining Team USA’s medal chances through its efforts to develop Olympians from a wider range of athletes has been pulled off the cable channel’s website.

Fox News Vice President and Executive Editor John Moody wrote in the column posted Wednesday that the USOC seemed to embrace the motto: “Darker, Gayer, Different.”

Fox News, in a statement Friday, said the column by one of its leading executives “does not reflect the views or values of Fox News and has been removed.”

Under the headline “In Olympics, let's focus on the winner of the race — not the race of the winner,” Moody suggested Team USA was subject to a quota system to fill its roster and he was very much against it.

“Unless it’s changed overnight, the motto of the Olympics, since 1894, has been ‘Faster, Higher, Stronger,’” Moody wrote. “It appears the U.S. Olympic Committee would like to change that to ‘Darker, Gayer, Different.’ If your goal is to win medals, that won’t work.”

There is no evidence Team USA employs a quota system.

What appeared to trigger Moody was a Washington Post story in which a USOC official expressed pride that the United States sent to the Pyeongchang Games its most diverse Winter Olympics squad ever.

That team of 243 athletes was predominately Caucasian, but the Post noted that 10 competitors are African-American and 10 of Asian heritage, about 4 percent each, and there are two openly gay men.

The USOC’s diversity efforts seek to encourage athletes from all backgrounds and locales across the country to take an interest in Olympic sports and it encourage access to training expertise, facilities and gear.

That way, more potential U.S. Olympians have a chance to compete on an equal footing and push each other to be faster, higher and stronger.

But team slots are still determined by trials and past performance, and the few sports in which there is more latitude in selection of participants show no evidence of making choices based on diversity considerations.

philrosenthal@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @phil_rosenthal

Shani Davis' story on the ice isn't over yet: 'I'm a fighter,' says the 5-time Olympian »

NBC's Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir were very critical of Olympic skaters — thank goodness »

2018 Winter Olympics: TV schedule and highlights »