Tatyana McFadden, 8-time wheelchair champion, returns to Chicago Marathon

Tatyana McFadden, an Illinois alumna who is an eight-time Chicago Marathon wheelchair champion, will return to the course this fall. Marathon officials also announced two-time defending men’s wheelchair champion Marcel Hug will be back for the Oct. 7 race.

“Tatyana McFadden and Marcel Hug have become legends in the sport of professional wheelchair racing, and we are excited to welcome both of them back to Chicago for another run at a championship title,” Chicago Marathon executive director Carey Pinkowski said. “It has been incredible to watch the growth of the sport over the last decade, and to see new athletes joining the front of the pack. We have a very competitive field this year.”

McFadden has become a fan favorite in Chicago for her dominance in the sport. She is a 15-time world champion and has won 17 Paralympic medals. She will seek her ninth Chicago Marathon title in 10 years. She started the 2018 race season with a second-place finish in Tokyo, a victory in Boston and a second-place finish in London.

Other headliners in the women’s race include Manuela Schar, Amanda McGrory, Madison de Rozario and Susannah Scaroni, all of whom are in the Abbott WMM Series XI leaderboard top five.

Hug, known as the “silver bullet,” will compete against seven of the top 10 finishers in last year’s Chicago Marathon. He won back-to-back grand slam titles in 2016 and 2017.

Kurt Fearnley may offer the stiffest competition. His five Chicago marathon titles are more than any other competitor.

