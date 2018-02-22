Britney Spears' name is popping up all over the Olympics

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson put a move on Canadian goaltender Shannon Szabados that resembled a Kyrie Irving crossover to help the U.S. beat Canada in a shootout Thursday.
But everyone’s also talking about the nickname for her gold-medal-winning deke.
Twin sister and teammate Monique Lamoureux-Morando explained to NBC: “The last four years, one of our coaches, Peter Elander, has worked on that move with us. It’s called ‘Oops, I Did It Again’. So she did ‘Oops’ against Russia and she did it again against Szabados there.
“I’ve seen it a handful of times and it usually works every time.”
Britney Spears made “Oops” a hit in 2000 but it’s just one of several examples of how the singer has been making her stamp on the Pyeongchang Olympics. Who saw that coming?
- Spears has cheered on American Olympians Adam Rippon and Gus Kenworthy. She urged Kenworthy on Twitter to “gimme, gimme more on the slopes today!!” — a reference to one of her songs.
- Kenworthy told Out magazine, “This year, my first big win happened when I was listening to ‘Gimme More’ by Britney Spears so I’ve listened to it for every contest.”
- Rippon tweeted on Saturday, “I could feel you on the ice with me @britneyspears.”
- American biathlete Maddie Phaneuf called “Toxic” her pump-up song.
- American snowboarding gold medalist Chloe Kim said “Toxic” likely was one of the songs she listened to before her final run down the halfpipe.
Twitter @_phil_thompson
