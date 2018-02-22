Dismal showing for U.S. female figure skaters

The Americans secured their worst showing in modern-era Olympic women's figure skating with Mirai Nagasu failing to get any lift on her triple axel and popping a triple lutz.

The 24-year-old Nagasu was fourth at the 2010 Vancouver Games but never got going in the individual competition at the Pyeongchang Games after helping the U.S. win a team bronze. She hit her triple axel in that event, becoming the first American woman and third overall to do so in an Olympics. But she slipped below U.S. champion Bradie Tennell in the standings after Friday's free skate, with 2017 national champ Karen Chen just behind.

With the top six skaters to go, the Americans almost certainly will wind up ninth, 10th and 11th. Since World War II, at least one American woman finished sixth or higher.

Twenty years later, figure skating's most famous backflip remains amazing (and illegal) »

Bradie Tennell's fall lends insight into the rise of Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir »

2018 Winter Olympics: TV schedule and highlights »