Norway men's curling team sports Valentine's Day attire

On Feb. 14, members of Norway’s Olympic men's curling team sported some very Valentine's Day-appropriate attire.

Christoffer Svae, Torger Nergaard, Thomas Ulsrud and Havard Vad Petersson were competing in the Curling Men's Round Robin Session 1 against Japan at Gangneung Curling Centre in Gangeung, South Korea.

The festive trousers were red, covered in a variety of pink hearts.

The team has somewhat of a reputation for donning wild and wacky pants. Past patterns include paint splatter, golf-style plaid, and trousers that resemble Piet Mondrian's famous abstract painting "Composition II in Red, Blue, and Yellow."

lhill@chicagotribune.com

Instagram has gone to the dogs. Well, and the cats. We scoured the social media app to find some of Chicagoland's most adorable — and famous — fur babies. From a partially blind husky named Kaney to a cat named after a duck with more than 10K followers, the Windy City has adorableness from the Gold Coast to Oak Park. (Lauren Hill) (Lauren Hill)