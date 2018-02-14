Sports Olympics

Norway men's curling team sports Valentine's Day attire

Contact ReporterChicago Tribune

On Feb. 14, members of Norway’s Olympic men's curling team sported some very Valentine's Day-appropriate attire.

Christoffer Svae, Torger Nergaard, Thomas Ulsrud and Havard Vad Petersson were competing in the Curling Men's Round Robin Session 1 against Japan at Gangneung Curling Centre in Gangeung, South Korea.

The festive trousers were red, covered in a variety of pink hearts.

The team has somewhat of a reputation for donning wild and wacky pants. Past patterns include paint splatter, golf-style plaid, and trousers that resemble Piet Mondrian's famous abstract painting "Composition II in Red, Blue, and Yellow."

lhill@chicagotribune.com

Copyright © 2018, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
45°