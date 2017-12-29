NHL won't discuss future Olympic plans until 2018 Olympics are over

The NHL isn't going to get drawn into any discussions about participating in future Winter Olympics until after the Pyeongchang Games are complete.

Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said that's the answer he provided to International Ice Hockey Federation general secretary Horst Lichtner on Friday. Daly and Lichtner happened to sit together during the first period of the world junior hockey championship outdoor game between the United State and Canada being played at New Era Field.

Daly said the two talked little business, though he noted Lichtner did ask when the NHL might be ready to discuss its plans regarding the 2022 Games at Beijing.

Daly said his response was: "Certainly not any time before Pyeongchang."

Citing monetary and logistical concerns, including the time difference between North America and Asia, the NHL elected against having its players compete at the Winter Games in February for the first time since 1994.

Daly said it was premature for him to publicly discuss the league's plans regarding Beijing.

"The issues with each Olympics are different," Daly said. "Obviously, some of the logistical difficulties we have with South Korea will be the same in China. But maybe there are some opportunities in China that aren't in South Korea."