Mikaela Shiffrin is the world's best woman skier — and she's worried that's not enough

The numbers are plain, and they lay out the case that's as easy to argue as the sky is blue or rock beats scissors. Mikaela Shiffrin is the best female Alpine ski racer in the world. Not yet 23, she is on a pace that could leave her as the most decorated World Cup racer ever. She already owns one Olympic gold and will be favored to win two more — with potential beyond that — when the Pyeongchang Games begin Friday. What are her limits?

Shiffrin's ability and her accomplishments validate her confidence. Still, when she climbs into the start gate, she can be surprisingly vulnerable. She believes in herself, for sure, but she is the rare elite athlete who will tell you, quite flatly, that pressure can be palpable.

"I get so nervous; I was throwing up last year," Shiffrin said. "It's like, the races I'm supposed to win, I worry about what happens if I don't. Who am I letting down? My family? The media? What's the media going to say if I don't win? I was listening, and I had never really listened to those things before."

With her second Olympics about to open, this is Mikaela Shiffrin: capable of confidently executing her plan and winning by margins with which ski racing is unfamiliar, but simultaneously batting the hamsters in her head. She is a transcendent talent who brandishes her gifts with extraordinary diligence and flat-out work. But she admits, sometimes with alarming candor, of occasionally having to visit "a dark place" in order to access her best performances.

"It's definitely more pressure for me to repeat than to do something new for the first time," she said.

Whatever the path through her mind, her best performances are stunning. This season on the World Cup circuit, Alpine skiing's highest level of competition, she has won five of the seven slalom races that have been contested. In none of those victories has her nearest competitor come within three-quarters of a second of her time - a blink for most of us, enough time to run errands and do laundry in ski racing. Throw in her two victories in giant slalom, a surprising victory in a downhill and two more wins in "city event" head-to-head slalom competitions, and she has 10 victories and 15 podium finishes in the 23 World Cup races she has entered this season.

And she worries about whom she's letting down?

"I've been encouraging everybody to slow down and really appreciate what she's doing right now," said Mike Day, Shiffrin's coach for the past two seasons. "On the same hand, we did not spend really much time at all soaking it in, because we get straight back to work. She's such a process-oriented athlete that literally, these wins are just part of the process, and these performances are just part of the process. As soon as they're over, they're over."

Such an approach would be beneficial as Pyeongchang approaches. After Shiffrin won eight of nine events from Dec. 19 through Jan. 9, she has skidded. She enters her second Olympics with two seventh-place finishes (one downhill, one giant slalom) and three failures to finish (one each in Super G, giant slalom and slalom) in her past five events.

Four years ago, as she headed to Sochi, she was something of a curiosity — a precocious slalom specialist who had never appeared on such a stage. Now, just as people gaped at her triumphs — "She is very difficult to beat," said Slovakia's Petra Vlhova following Shiffrin's first win of the season, in Killington, Vermont — her stumbles stand out.

"One of the differences now," Shiffrin said in a lengthy interview before the season started, "is that I wasn't dealing with any of that external pressure four years ago. Now, I've started to notice it. I'm in a different phase of my life."

Jeff and Eilleen Shiffrin grew up skiing and put both their children — son Taylor and daughter Mikaela — on skis at early ages. Mikaela's development, almost from the time she first got on the snow, was preternatural.

"She knew how to make the skis carve at a really young age, an age that others really couldn't figure out how to get that done," said Barbara Cochran, the 1972 Olympic gold medalist in slalom whose family still owns a Vermont ski hill where young Mikaela occasionally competed. "She just had a tremendous foundation of technique from the get-go."

So once the Shiffrins recognized that, they did what they could to develop it. When they moved from Colorado to Lyme, New Hampshire, then back to Colorado, the kids decided they felt comfortable attending Burke Mountain Academy, an elite high school for elite ski racers. By that point, Mikaela had become a student of her sport.

Day, who two years ago joined the U.S. Ski Team's staff for a third stint specifically to work with Shiffrin, first encountered Shiffrin a decade ago in a slalom race for 12- to 14-year-olds at Sunday River in Maine. Shiffrin won the race by "something absurd, like 10 or 12 seconds," remembered Day, who turned to a coaching friend and said, "She should be racing World Cup next year."

"He thought I was joking," Day said. "But I wasn't."

Ski coaches can see the elements of a finger-snap quick sport and slow them down in their minds. What Day saw in that early exposure was Shiffrin's textbook stance and disciplined upper body that she combined with an ability — both innate and meticulously honed — to begin the shape of her turn above the gate, the poles around which slalom skiers must navigate. The instinct for most kids is to get to the gate and then turn around it, with most of the curve coming below the mark. Shiffrin's technique was faster, anticipating the turn so that once she got below the gate, she was pointed to the next one.

"She was really the only kid I've ever seen that executed that way," Day said. "It ends up being faster and safer. It's a place where gravity works with you."

By the winter of 2011-12, when she was 16, Shiffrin was skiing World Cup events regularly. Eileen, who served as her age group coach growing up, stayed on as a coach, travel companion — and mom. She remains to this day. That first season, Mikaela posted her first World Cup podium finish, third place in a slalom in Lienz, Austria. The next season, she took her first four World Cup victories and won the season-long slalom title. The following year brought five more World Cup victories and the Olympic gold in the mountains outside Sochi.

She was just 18. But this was a road-tested 18. In the final World Cup slalom race before the Sochi Games, held in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, Shiffrin made an error during the second run, lost all her speed, and finished seventh.