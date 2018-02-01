Luge for beginners: A first-person view down a former Olympic track

We can start with the suit. It was blue, with splashes of red and white. It said "USA" on the left leg. There were these stirrup feet, which felt very 1990s. Sartorially speaking, it was not my sharpest look.

But it did make me feel extremely legit. I took three selfies in the mirror after I slipped it on. Dress for the job you want, they say, so here I was in Lake Placid, New York, dressed in my stirrup-footed luge suit.

Anthony Shimkonis, my luge spirit guide, slid my feet into booties, angled to help my toes point. He showed me a pair of gloves with spikes on the fingertips. He mentioned something about safety, how to avoid ripping my hand or whatever.

And then, reality came crashing down.

"All right," Shimkonis said, giving me one more check. "I think you have the luge suit on backwards, actually."

So. That could have gone better, probably.

I had come to Lake Placid to learn to luge.

For some time, I had harbored this ambition, a fascination burrowed deep in my head, a whisper of a dream. I believed I could do it, too, which was both deeply weird and tremendously out of character.

I am a mediocre athlete with exactly zero luge-related experience. Perhaps more importantly, though: I am also not generally the type of person who goes around "believing" in herself. But learning this obscure winter sport in, like, a couple days? Sure. Why not?

Anyway, that was how I ended up in the Adirondack Mountains, and more specifically, the parking lot for USA Luge headquarters in Lake Placid. That was where Post video journalist Jorge Ribas and I met up with Shimkonis, the guy who would spend a December weekend trying to make me luge official.

Shimkonis, who also went by Tony, is president of the Adirondack Luge Club, a group that helps promote luge, teaches amateurs such as me how to slide and generally seems to have a killer time doing it. Tony is something of a luge evangelist. He speaks with such joy about this wild sport. The best slider, he likes to say, is the one having the most fun.

"Right this way for the adventure of your life!" Tony said to me in that icy parking lot, and I scampered off with him.

Because I was super ready for the adventure of my life.

- - -

A quick refresher: Luge is an Olympic sport in which participants maneuver sleds down an icy track. Sliders go feet first, not headfirst (that's skeleton). Sliders lie on their sleds instead of sitting in them (that's bobsled). Sliders can reach speeds of - well, it's fast. Really, really fast. Also, there are no brakes.

Of all the sliding sports, luge is the best. This is possibly more of an opinion than fact, but you can watch them all this February and decide for yourself.

"It's really about control," said Larry Dolan, a 1998 U.S. Olympian and a coach in the USA Luge organization. "Can you control your emotions? Can you control your mind? Can you control your body to do what it needs to do at 70, 80, 90 miles an hour?"

Being chill and in control is a pretty important part of launching oneself down a mountain ice chute, as it turns out. People tend to think sliders are these off-the-wall daredevils, said Fred Zimny, junior national team coach. But that type of person doesn't necessarily excel in Olympic-level luge.

"You don't see a lot of the fringe personalities, like you would think, involved in luge," Zimny told me. "They're actually very normal people."

One of the first people we met in Lake Placid was Gordy Sheer, director of marketing and sponsorship for USA Luge, who was at the headquarters with his dog, Luna. Sheer was very normal (mellow, affable, wore a cool flannel) and also a former Olympian. He and his doubles luge partner, Chris Thorpe, took silver in the Nagano Games, the first year Americans medaled in the sport.

Sheer was among those who coached me on luge basics. We worked in this cavernous room at the headquarters that housed three start ramps. Gordy and Tony would push me off the top of a ramp, sometimes angling the sled so I'd have to steer.

Steering is a nuanced act; it looks like you are just lying there. But sliders control the sled by pushing their shoulder down and/or pressing the their leg against a runner. There are other things they can do, too: head tilts and stuff like that.

A good luge athlete, Sheer said, has an unusual combination of skills.

"It's somebody who has good kinetic awareness, body awareness," he said. "Someone who is able to relax under some pretty high-pressure situations and focus. It's much more of a mental skill once you're actually sliding."

Later in the day, Shimkonis went with us to Olympic Sports Complex at Mount Van Hoevenberg, where I would take my first run. Young sliders happened to be there, too, for a casual day on the track. You could hear their sleds rumble down the ice.

"I just get little butterflies and stuff every time I walk up here," Shimkonis said, as we passed under the track. "Think of all the athletes that came down this track, hoping for gold."

Former U.S. Olympian Aidan Kelly, who now works as a coach and was up on the mountain that day, remembered his first luge run, on this very track.

"It was awesome. I wanted to go faster and faster," Kelly said. "I just wanted to keep moving up the track."

No nerves? No fear at all?

"No," he said. "I just wanted to go. I just wanted to do it."

One of the sliders out on the track was Elizabeth McKissick, a 15-year-old from Pennsylvania who is part of the Adirondack Luge Club. She got her start in luge through a clinic held in Maryland, part of a search program for new sliders. McKissick said the focus the sport requires has helped her deal with anxiety.

"All that matters is just you and the track," she said. "And I love that."

McKissick dreams of competing internationally, with a natural goal of the Olympics. When she talked about the Games, she took off her glasses, overcome. Her eyes welled up.

"I'm sorry," she said. "I can't imagine doing anything else with my life. And I can't imagine what my life would be without luge. My life has just changed, so much, for the better."

- - -

I slid on a Saturday night, when members of the Adirondack Luge Club gathered at the mountain. Larry Dolan, the coach, came out with his son, an 8-year-old named Gabriel, who wore a bright red suit that had once been his dad's.

"Do you have any advice?" I asked Gabe before we set out.

"Ummm, keep your shoulders down!" he replied, enthusiastically.

"Keep your shoulders back, eh?" Larry said. "He's a quick study."