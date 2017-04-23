London Marathoner carries fellow runner over finish line

A runner paused to do something nearly unthinkable for a competitive athlete in an important race as he neared the finish line of the London Marathon on Sunday. Before a royal audience and thousands of onlookers, he slowed, sacrificing his own precious seconds, to help a struggling runner, whose legs were about to buckle, cross the line.

Matthew Rees, competing with the Swansea Harriers running club, stopped just short of finishing the 26.2-mile race to help David Wyeth of Chorlton Runners, who was clearly in trouble. A race official was also quick to help and there was no immediate word on the condition of Wyeth, who received immediate attention from paramedics. Wyeth was helped across the finish line just outside Buckingham Palace.

Rees was hailed as a hero on social media for the gesture, which, while not unheard of in the running community, was special because of the stature of the London race.

"Matthew Rees, of @SwanHarrierDev, you've just encompassed everything that's so special about the #LondonMarathon. We salute you," the marathon's official account tweeted.

"No.1574 Swansea Harriers - Matthew Rees . you're a hero for stopping for that guy in trouble when so many ran past," another person tweeted.

Another added, "Matthew Rees of @SwanHarrierDev has just shown us what #LondonMarathon is all about. Empathy, generosity and inspiration. Remarkable."

More than 40,000 runners took part in the race, which began at Greenwich Park and Blackheath. Waiting for them at the finish line were the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry.

Mary Keitany of Kenya broke Paula Radcliffe's 2005 world record, winning with a time of 2:17:01. Her time beat Radcliffe's by 41 seconds.

Daniel Wanjiru, also of Kenya, was the men's winner in 2:05:56, holding off Kenenisa Bekele (2:05:57) of Ethiopia.