Hard to find reason to care about Los Angeles 'winning' Olympic honors

Optimistically, the Olympics are returning to America, there being few other places in the world that will take them.

When I say America I mean Los Angeles, often mistaken for the real thing.

The news of the games' pending arrival has been greeted with perceptible enthusiasm, and when I say enthusiasm I mean, "Say what, dude?"

And when I say returning, I mean eventually, several election cycles from now, conceding that beach volleyball is well worth the wait.

Not so much for the pentathletes and archers and water polo-ers and fencers and other assorted quadrennials who play their games out of sight and out of mind.

The promised date is 2028, with Tokyo and Paris taking turns first, considering by LA that Usain Bolt will be 42 and Michael Phelps will be 43, mere ceremonial relics, while those who will compete then now are waiting for their growth spurts.

When I say optimistically, I mean probably, possibly, perhaps, unofficially, without certainty, even with the International Olympic Committee essentially bribing LA to wait.

Olympic bribes are traditional, although they usually go the other way around.

When I say usually, I mean the IOC would typically set up the awarding of the games as a competition between cities, and it might have been that way for Los Angeles and Paris as it was for London and Paris for the 2012 Games.

By chance I was in Paris when London got that bid. And when I say by chance, I mean I was there for the Tour de France, but decided to drop in and join the French celebration. No one celebrates like the French.

Parisians had gathered during lunch hour, maybe 4,000 or so in the open plaza next to the Hotel de Ville, a familiarly French pile of a building, festooned with stone statues of previous Paris dignitaries and the hopeful slogan — liberte, egalite, fraternite.

Across the face of the building was a more modern declaration, a giant banner in Olympic colors proclaiming "Paris 2012", the "s" and the "2" morphed preciously into a heart.

The surface of the square was covered with faux running lanes, as if this were an Olympic foot race, as it was, with Paris pretty much leading all the way until it lost at the end to London.

And then the word came. "Non."

The moans and tears that disputed the announcement were loud and wet and probably sincere. No one cries like the French.

So distraught over being rejected again and again, Paris swore it was 2024 or never again and Los Angeles said, sure.

When Chicago lost out on the bid for the 2016games that went to Rio de Janiero, I don't remember tears. Befuddlement, sure, and relief, if we're being honest.

Seven bidders were considered when Chicago lost. For the next games, the ones in Tokyo, only three bids were serious.

From five candidates for 2024, Budapest, Rome and Hamburg withdrew, leaving just Paris and Los Angeles. The IOC figured it better grab what it could while it still had something to grab.

Considering what happened in Rio and the debt and the skeletons of the games still there, we can only exhale in relief that it wasn't us.

When I say we, I mean not just Chicago but the USA. Hosting the Olympics is like paying teenagers to trash your house.

Boston gave the Olympics a thought. And by thought I mean it laughed behind its hand and said if Tom Brady isn't playing, it isn't worth it.

And yet Los Angeles is confident it can do again what it has done twice already. It can host an Olympics in the same stadium nearly 100 years after the first one.

LA is cocky because it made money the last time, in 1984, showing the world that it was not about competition on the field but competition in the marketplace. Medals are cheap; sponsors and corporate partners are vital.

And so the Olympics have turned into a collision of galloping commerce and nationalistic hoo-ha, flags and anthems the wallpaper of greed.

When I say wallpaper I mean beach volleyball, of course.

Bernie Lincicome is a special contributor to the Chicago Tribune.