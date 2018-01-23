USA Gymnastics' rot runs deeper than serial sex abuser Larry Nassar

I keep thinking about that People magazine cover, the one that declared them “America’s Sweethearts!” while they grinned for the camera, more than half of them sharing an unspeakably painful secret.

The Final Five — Gabby Douglas, Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, Lauren Hernandez, Madison Kocian — held a record-breaking number of Olympic team medals among them, embodied precision, grace and muscle that defied what we understood to be humanly possible, and were united by more than their athletic prowess.

They were united, at least three of them, in their abuse by a predator who exploited their trust and by a system of enablers that did nothing to stop him.

On Monday, Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics announced the resignations of three leaders — Chairman Paul Parilla, Vice Chairman Jay Binder and Treasurer Bitsy Kelley — just a few days after Raisman’s gut-wrenching testimony in court about sports doctor Larry Nassar , who stands accused of sexually abusing her and more than 100 other women.

Douglas and Biles also have accused Nassar of sexual abuse. Close to 100 women testified last week at sentencing hearings for Nassar, a former USA Gymnastics doctor and sports medicine physician at Michigan State University who pleaded guilty to charges of criminal sexual conduct and child pornography.

Nassar already has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for child pornography crimes. Under a plea deal, he faces a minimum prison sentence of 25 to 40 years for molestation.

Then what? Are his survivors healed? Is the culture that bred and fed Nassar?

Not even close.

John Geddert, the U.S. women's gymnastics coach for the 2012 Olympics, was just suspended while USA Gymnastics completes an investigation.

ESPN magazine published an article last week, “Nassar Surrounded by Adults Who Enabled His Predatory Behavior,” that examines, among other things, Geddert’s relationship with Nassar. It will boil your blood, but it’s essential reading if you want to understand this mess.

“John and Larry were like this perfect storm,” said Priscilla Kintigh, a former student and, later, employee at Twistars, one of Geddert’s gyms. “You become so unapproachable that your own gymnasts don’t feel comfortable telling you what's going on. ... Kids were terrified of (Geddert).”

One Michigan State University trustee, Mitch Lyons, is calling for the university’s president, Lou Anna Simon, to step down, following questions over what she knew about Nassar and when she knew it.

“I don’t feel that President Simon can survive the public outcry that has been generated by this tragedy and even less so after hearing the testimony of these brave survivors of Larry Nassar’s abuse,” Lyons wrote in a statement. “I feel that our best recourse is for President Simon to resign immediately in order to allow the healing process to begin, first and foremost for the survivors and secondarily for our university.”

On Friday, the university’s board of trustees asked state Attorney General Bill Schuette to launch a review of the university’s handling of the events surrounding Nassar.

Where was this outrage in 2014 when Simon learned about a Title IX complaint and a police report filed against a school physician?

A damning Detroit News story alleges at least 14 Michigan State representatives — athletic trainers, assistant coaches, a university police detective and an official who is now MSU’s assistant general counsel — were warned about Nassar in the two decades before his arrest. The women testifying in Nassar’s sentencing hearing are alleging the same.

Where was the outrage then?

“Your abuse started 30 years ago,” Raisman read to Nassar in her incredibly powerful impact statement last week. “But that’s just the first reported incident we know of. If over these many years, just one adult listened, and had the courage and character to act, this tragedy could have been avoided.”

That’s what I keep coming back to.

How badly we wanted to believe these girls are our sweethearts.

How badly we want to win.

How little we’ve evolved, really, since the days of Roman gladiators — ready to watch flesh torn from bones, complicit in human suffering, willing to sacrifice human dignity for our entertainment.

“Larry was the Olympic doctor, and he molested me at the 2012 London Olympic games,” Raisman said in court. “(The United States Olympic Committee says) now they applaud those who have spoken out, but it’s easier to say that now. When the brave women who started speaking out back then, more than a year after the USOC says they knew about Nassar, they were dismissed. At the 2016 Olympic games, the president of the USOC said that the USOC would not conduct an investigation and even defended USA Gymnastics as one of the leaders in developing policies to protect athletes. That’s the response a courageous woman gets when she speaks out? And when others joined those athletes and began speaking out with more stories of abuse, were they acknowledged? No. It is like being abused all over again.

“I have represented the United States of America in two Olympics and have done so successfully,” she continued, “and both USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic Committee have been very quick to capitalize and celebrate my success. But did they reach out when I came forward? No. So, at this point, talk is worthless to me. We’re dealing with real lives in the future of our sport. We need to believe this won’t happen again.”