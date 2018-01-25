Larry Nassar judge empowered survivors to take down a monster and his enablers

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina is catching some heat for her lengthy remarks during Wednesday’s sentencing of serial child molester Larry Nassar.

“Where Nassar’s judge went wrong,” explains the Atlantic.

“There has to be some semblance of fairness, no matter how much you hate the person,” Ingham County Circuit Judge William Collette told USA Today. “Doing justice is one thing. It is not a judge’s function to get people healed.”

I live-streamed the sentencing on my computer and watched, in real time, the social media commentary divide into “This judge is a hero” and “This judge needs to quit grandstanding.”

(You can read her entire statement here.)

I found her words to be powerful and nothing short of heroic, particularly this line, directed at the young women abused by Nassar: “You are no longer victims, you are survivors.”

Throughout the hearing, Aquilina addressed the athletes who read victim-impact statements in her courtroom.

“The military has not yet come up with fiber as strong as you,” she told gymnast Bailey Lorencen. “Mattel ought to make toys, so that little girls can look at you and say, ‘I want to be her.’ Thank you so much for being here and for your strength.”

“I’m an adult. I’m listening,” she said to gold medal Olympian Aly Raisman. “I’m sorry it took this long, but I assure you that all of the words that you and your sister-survivors have said and will say are being considered for sentencing.”

“Leave your pain here,” she told another survivor, “and go out and do your magnificent things.”

It’s important to remember that this was a sentencing hearing, not a hearing to determine guilt or innocence. Nassar pleaded guilty to sexual assault charges. Aquilina was tasked with meting out a prison term, and she allowed more than 150 victim-impact statements to shape that determination.

It’s hard to imagine the hearing getting nearly the attention — or setting off the same chain of events — had Aquilina not allowed those impact statements to be read.

Would Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon have resigned if the public hadn’t heard Raisman and others call attention to the university’s complicity in Nassar’s crimes? Would USA Gymnastics Chairman Paul Parilla, Vice Chairman Jay Binder and Treasurer Bitsy Kelley have stepped down?

Would the NCAA have opened an investigation into the university’s handling of Nassar? Would multiple companies have dropped their sponsorship of USA Gymnastics? Would USA Gymnastics have cut ties with the Karolyi Ranch Training Center, where Nassar molested multiple gymnasts?

Would we understand this whole tragic mess to be larger — much larger — than Nassar himself?

Maybe. But that’s a big maybe. These organizations had years to act. They didn’t bother until a whole lot of us heard those survivors speak.

To be clear, it’s not a judge’s job to effect social change.

“A judge should not be thinking about how these statements will potentially have a domino effect and cause additional change,” Chicago attorney Rishi Agrawal told me. “The judge is supposed to be focused on the case before them.”

I called Agrawal, who’s running for Cook County judge in the 8th Subcircuit, Thursday morning to get his thoughts on Aquilina’s somewhat unorthodox approach.

“With a case that’s so unique in nature, so serious in nature, so public in nature,” he said, “you’d understandably have to take a different approach.”

I’m a fan of the approach Aquilina settled on. And whether or not she had her sights set on a domino effect, she offered an essential, life-changing platform to survivors. And they began the painful, powerful work of knocking down a monster and the broken system that enabled him.

