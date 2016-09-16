IOC's Thomas Bach to ask Russia for help against anti-doping hackers

IOC President Thomas Bach says he will ask Russian authorities for help to stop hackers releasing confidential medical files of Olympic athletes.

The IOC president appears to acknowledge that cyberattacks on a World Anti-Doping Agency database are linked to Russia.

Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles, tennis star Venus Williams and Tour de France winner Chris Froome are among 29 athletes whose medical files were published this week.

WADA blamed retaliation for investigations into a Russian state-backed doping program including at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Bach says the IOC will help WADA "including communicating with the Russian authorities, to underline the seriousness of the issue and request all possible assistance to stop the hackers."

Bach has been seen as an ally of Russia since being elected in 2013.

Associated Press