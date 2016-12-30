She was on course for stardom. Then she entrusted her career to USA Swimming.

This was supposed to be the year Dagny Knutson became a household name by thrashing the competition in the pool in Rio de Janeiro.

In 2010, Knutson was widely considered the next breakout American swimming star. At the urging of USA Swimming officials, she said, Knutson turned down a college scholarship and entrusted her career to the Olympic national governing body for the sport.

And then it all went awry.

In six years, Knutson has gone from odds-on Olympic star to cautionary tale through a series of twists and turns including a fired coach, an eating disorder and an unresolved fraud lawsuit against an Olympic sports insider who Knutson claims betrayed her to maintain friendships with USA Swimming officials.

Knutson's story, according to her and her lawyers, evinces the massive power imbalance in Olympic sports, where management enjoys monopoly control and athletes have little leverage.

"As athletes, we have to trust USA Swimming has our best interests at heart. And when they take advantage of that, we can't do anything about it . . . Because they have all the power," Knutson said. "I can't think of any other explanation for why they did what they did, other than they don't care."

USA Swimming declined to comment for this story. In a deposition, USA Swimming Executive Director Chuck Wielgus blamed Knutson's situation on a former coach who made promises he wasn't authorized to make.

"USA Swimming likes to do the right thing. We hang our hat on that," Wielgus said.

Today, Knutson is a 24-year-old counselor for college students in Phoenix, living in a one-bedroom apartment with no trace of her former life as a world-class swimmer. The medals and Team USA garb are packed in boxes in her mother's North Dakota home.

"She was just a thoroughbred that they wanted to put out to pasture, or get rid of," said her mother, Ronda Knutson. "I'm just sickened by it."

Not 'the typical path'

OLY-KNUTSON Photo for The Washington Post by Caitlin O'Hara Dagny Knutson cleans up after helping to coach Arizona Christian University swimmers in a meet at Moon Valley Country Club in Phoenix, Ariz. Dagny Knutson cleans up after helping to coach Arizona Christian University swimmers in a meet at Moon Valley Country Club in Phoenix, Ariz. (Photo for The Washington Post by Caitlin O'Hara) (Photo for The Washington Post by Caitlin O'Hara)

Born in 1992, Knutson grew up in Minot, N.D., a town of about 35,000 people where neighbors leave garage doors open and front doors unlocked. Inspired by watching the 2000 Sydney Olympics with her father, Knutson started swimming competitively at age 9.

When she was 12, Knutson set four state records, earning a mention in Sports Illustrated. When she was 16, Knutson broke the American record in the 400-yard individual medley and won six gold medals at a junior international swimming event, posting times that would have made her competitive at the Beijing Olympics the year before.

Her performances brought visits from USA Swimming officials to northern North Dakota, a region not known for producing elite swimmers. The only Olympic-sized pool in the area was outdoors and lacked lights. Jim Knutson, an Army veteran and nurse, struck a deal for Dagny to swim there at night in the summers. Jim provided the lights by parking his Jeep near the pool.

"It's just so different than the typical path," Mark Schubert, the venerated, longtime Olympic swimming coach, told The Washington Post in 2009 about Knutson. "It kind of gives everybody hope."

In early 2010, Schubert flew to Minot with a proposition for Knutson and her parents. Knutson had accepted a full athletic scholarship from Auburn University, but had just learned the coach who recruited her was leaving. Dozens of other colleges were interested in her, but Schubert recommended another option, according to Knutson: She could turn professional and train at one of USA Swimming's "Centers of Excellence," training facilities Schubert developed.

Knutson would get more individualized attention, Schubert told her, and USA Swimming would offer the equivalent of a full scholarship, covering her tuition, room and living costs through the 2016 Olympics.

Her parents had doubts, but after Dagny visited the Center for Excellence in Fullerton, Calif., she was convinced. She moved there in the summer of 2010 and enrolled in community college. The Knutsons never asked Schubert to put the offer in writing, a decision they would later regret.

"I don't know if you want to call us naive or what, but we just had no reason to believe they wouldn't do this," Ronda Knutson said.

A deal gone bad

In November 2010, USA Swimming abruptly fired Schubert. No reason was given publicly, but Schubert and Wielgus's relationship reportedly had soured.

With Schubert gone, Knutson reached out to USA Swimming officials about her rent and tuition. It quickly became apparent they had no idea what Schubert had promised her.

Headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., USA Swimming oversees nearly every level of the sport domestically and manages Team USA at the Olympics and other international events. In 2010, USA Swimming reported $26.4 million in revenue and paid Wielgus $781,000 and Schubert $368,000.

Team USA swimmers, though, made stipends of $1,750 per month. Almost immediately, court records show, Wielgus expressed concern about the cost of the deal Knutson said she'd been promised.

On Nov. 11, 2010, Wielgus emailed several other USA Swimming officials. "Mark apparently made promises . . . to Dagny that: (a) he did not make me or others aware of; and (b) he did not have the authority to make," he wrote.

Schubert denied guaranteeing Knutson tuition support after the 2012 Olympics, but both Knutson's parents and two other witnesses to the meeting supported Dagny's claims.

Knutson's agent connected her with Richard Foster, a lawyer well-known in Olympic circles. Foster has never won a medal or made an Olympic team, but he's one of many members of the "Olympic movement" who has parlayed his relationships into income over the years.

A collegiate water polo player, Foster has served in various capacities for USA Water Polo, the United States Olympic Committee, and FINA, the global organization that oversees international swimming. He wrote a book for Olympic legend Mark Spitz, secured a consulting position with a pool manufacturer and gained clients including several Olympic swimmers and Schubert, the famed coach.