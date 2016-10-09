Chicago Marathon: Tatyana McFadden wins for sixth straight time

Tatyana McFadden won her sixth-straight Bank of America Chicago Marathon and seventh overall in the women's wheelchair division on Sunday in 1 hour, 42 minutes, 28 seconds, becoming the most decorated athlete to ever compete in the annual event.

She won gold medals at the Rio Olympics. She's been on "The Ellen Show."

But McFadden, who trains with the prestigious University of Illinois wheelchair racing program, said her motivation hasn't waned.

"I was quite nervous," McFadden said. "I'm just so happy. I really really wanted this. I know each race is going to be harder and tougher and I prepare myself for that."

McFadden edged out Manuela Schaer of Switzerland for the one-second victory. Amanda McGrory, who also trains with the Illini, finished third in 1:47:55.

McFadden said the race was particularly difficult given the mere six weeks between her competition in the Paralympic Games and the marathon.

"My body did not want to go back to training," she said. "I knew it was going to hurt. I'm really happy with this race today."

No quit: Diego Estrada had to make a split-second decision when he rolled his right ankle on a water bottle at the 6.2-mile mark of the marathon. He contemplated dropping out of the race but looked behind him and saw no elite runners close by so he soldiered on.

The decision, he said, changed his life.

Estrada went on to finish as the top American and in eighth overall in a time of 2:13:56.

"One split second changed my life," he said. "I could have decided to give up. I'd be hating my life."

He had dropped out of the Olympic Marathon trials in February this year.

"I probably wouldn't have my head on straight for a third attempt (at a marathon)," he said. "I said not today, I'm going to go through with it and see what I can do."

Estrada conducted his post-race interview on the course for broadcast sitting in a wheelchair and hobbled into his news conference on crutches. He said he thought of his family. He immigrated to the United States, where he is now a citizen, in the arms of his mother who carried him as a 13-month-old across the Rio Grande River, he has said.

"I gave it my everything," he said of the marathon. "It's going to encourage (my) belief that I was born to do this."

Serena Burla's time of 2:30:40 in her debut marked the best time for an American female runner. She finished in seventh-place after leading her American competitors for the entirety of the race.

Close enough to hug: Switzerland's Marcel Hug (1:32:57) beat out Australia's Kurt Fearnley (1:32:58) in what was a photo finish in the men's wheelchair field.

"It was the tightest finish I ever had in a marathon," Hug said.

The two athletes have been duking it out on the field all year, with five-time Chicago Marathon winner Fearnley coming into Sunday's race second in Abbott's World Marathon Major rankings. Though Fearnley couldn't quite outsprint Hug, he noted that the close finish "what sports are supposed to be."