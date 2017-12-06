Alex Ovechkin believes Russians should still participate in the Olympics

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin said he would support Russian athletes participating in the upcoming Winter Olympics in South Korea, even though the Russian flag and anthem will be absent. The International Olympic Committee decided to ban the Russian federation as punishment for widespread doping Olympic officials believe was supported by the government.

Russian athletes who can prove their innocence of drug cheating will be permitted to compete in Pyeongchang under the designation of an "Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR)." The Olympic anthem will be played in any ceremony for medals won by these athletes, and Russia's official medal count for the games will stand at zero.

"Obviously, it's hard for athletes," Ovechkin said. "Some athletes work out for maybe three years to get ready for the Olympics. It's hard. It's tough situation. I think our athletes have to go and do their best."

Ovechkin and other Russian NHL players were already ruled out for the Olympics after the NHL announced earlier this year that it would not interrupt its season for the February Games. The league also received assurance from the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), which oversees international competitions, that NHL players under contract won't be allowed to participate. Though Ovechkin initially was outspoken about defying the NHL and representing Russia anyway, he acknowledged that dream was dead the night before Washington's training camp.

Ovechkin said he's "pretty sure" the Russian hockey team will still compete in the Olympics, though they will have to do so as a neutral team, and he agrees with that decision. Their players hail from the Kontinental Hockey League, and in a tournament field watered down without NHLers, the Russians are a favorite to win gold. On Tuesday, Ilya Kovalchuk emphatically said Russians should still participate, and Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the government will allow Russians to compete as neutral athletes.

"The whole situation is a little bit hard," Ovechkin said. "I think time will settle everything down. The most important thing is all of the athletes, all of the players have to go and do their best out there. ... I'm going to cheer for them."

Fellow Russian Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov was asked how it would feel to compete under a neutral flag. "Same as if for you they take a U.S. passport from you, right? You're not going to feel comfortable," he said. "For us, it's everything." But he echoed Ovechkin's sentiment that Russian athletes should still participate.

"There will be Russian fans at the tournament, and if you win that medal, they will sing the national anthem for you," Kuznetsov said. "That's probably will be best, when lots of Russian people will sing the national anthem. If some of the athletes doesn't make a decision yet, that's their opinion, but for me personally, I would still probably go because for some people, it's a lot of years preparing."