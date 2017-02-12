Swiss voters reject 2026 Olympic bid for St. Moritz, Davos

Voters in the Swiss Alps have rejected a second Olympic hosting bid planned for upscale mountain resorts St. Moritz and Davos.

The canton (state) of Graubuenden says a referendum on financing a candidacy for the 2026 Winter Games was rejected by 60.1 percent of voters.

In a tighter vote in 2013, the region refused to support a 2022 Winter Games bid. That Swiss project was the likely favorite in a contest won by Beijing.

Switzerland now has a second option centered on the town of Sion, which could involve the IOC's home city, Lausanne.

The Swiss Olympic board meets next month to decide on formally bidding in the 2026 contest.

The IOC chooses a host in 2019.

Sunday's ballot was conducted as St. Moritz hosts the two-week ski world championships.