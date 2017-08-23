Helen Maroulis follows up Olympic gold with another world wrestling championship

A year ago at the Rio Olympics, Helen Maroulis of Rockville became the first United States women's wrestler to ever win gold.

She continues to be a force on the world stage. Maroulis won five straight matches by technical falls and did not allow a point in outscoring her opponents 53-0 en route to the 58 kg title at the world championships in Paris.

On Wednesday, Maroulis defeated 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Marwa Amri of Tunisia, 11-0, in the championship match. Amri was attempting to become the first African wrestling world champion.

Maroulis, who also captured the world championship in 2015, also won this week by scores of 11-0, 10-0, 11-0 and 10-0 to reach the finals.