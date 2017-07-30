Bel Air's Chase Kalisz adds 400 IM gold at world swimming championships

Bel Air’s Chase Kalisz today completed a sweep of the individual medleys at the world championships to carry on the tradition of the American dominance in the two events, even after Michael Phelps' retirement and Ryan Lochte not being allowed to compete in Budapest.

Kalisz romped to victory in the 400 IM on the heels of his victory in the 200 IM.

It was a big night all around for the Americans.

Caeleb Dressel won his seventh gold medal of the world championships today, putting the U.S. team ahead to stay with another dominating swim in the 4x100-meter medley relay.

One night after becoming the first swimmer to win three golds in one night at a major international meet, Dressel joined Phelps in another elite club: seven golds at the second-biggest meet after the Olympics.

Phelps set the record at the 2007 worlds in Melbourne, Australia — a prelude to his unprecedented eight golds the following year at the Beijing Olympics.

Dressel matched the feat along the banks of the Danube, emerging as America's next great swimming star.

The 20-year-old University of Florida student won three individual golds and was part of four winning relay teams.

Lilly King set her second individual world record of the meet in the 50 breaststroke, again besting Russian rival Yulia Efimova, then returned as part of the women's 4x100 medley relay that also broke the world record.

The U.S. finished with 18 golds and 38 medals overall — a huge improvement over the previous worlds two years ago in Kazan, where the Americans managed just eight golds and 23 medals.