Olympic TV highlights for Wednesday: Can U.S. women end Canada's gold-medal reign in hockey?

Four years ago, the U.S. women’s ice hockey team had a two-goal lead in the gold-medal game with less than four minutes to go. Then it had a one-goal lead with a minute left. Then the Americans found themselves in overtime, the game headed to a conclusion they’ve grown accustomed to: Canada winning it all.

Since the United States took gold in 1998, the first Winter Games to hold a women’s tournament, it has won three silvers and a bronze. Canada’s tally: four golds.

Wednesday’s gold-medal final, the fifth between the two countries in six Olympics, might mark a turning point for American fortunes. The Americans have won four straight IIHF World Women's Championships against Canada, and even in a preliminary-round loss to its northern neighbor last week, the team outshot Canada 45-23.

Elsewhere in prime time, David Wise will look to defend his halfpipe gold medal in freestyle skiing. Wise finished fourth among U.S. competitors in qualifying, but his three fellow Americans occupied the very top of the standings.

Also, Elana Meyers Taylor, the daughter of former Navy star running back Eddie Meyers, goes for a medal in women's two-man bobsled. The third heat starts at 6:40 a.m. and the fourth and final one at 8 a.m.

Here’s what to watch and how to watch. All times listed are in Eastern Standard Time.

12:30-2:40 a.m. Wednesday (NBC Sports Network)

— Men’s curling: South Korea vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia

1:05-2 a.m. Wednesday (NBC, Chs. 11, 4)

— Men’s freestyle skiing, ski cross gold-medal final

— Short-track speedskating, gold-medal finals

2:30-5 a.m. Wednesday (USA)

— Women’s ice hockey, bronze-medal game: Finland vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia (live)

2:40-5 a.m. Wednesday (NBC Sports Network)

— Men’s ice hockey, quarterfinal: Finland vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia (live)

5-7:10 a.m. Wednesday (NBC Sports Network)

— Men’s curling: U.S. vs. Great Britain

5-7:10 a.m. Wednesday (USA)

— Men’s curling: Sweden vs. Norway

7:10-9:30 a.m. Wednesday (USA)

— Men’s ice hockey, quarterfinal: Sweden vs. Germany (live)

7:10-9:30 a.m. Wednesday (NBC Sports Network)

— Men’s ice hockey, quarterfinal: Canada vs. Finland (live)

9:30-10:45 a.m. Wednesday (NBC Sports Network)

— Women’s two-man bobsled, gold-medal final

10:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesday (NBC Sports Network)

— Men’s speedskating, team pursuit gold-medal final

— Women’s speedskating, team pursuit gold-medal final

2-5 p.m. Wednesday (NBC Sports Network)

— Men’s curling: U.S. vs. Great Britain

3-5 p.m. Wednesday (NBC, Chs. 11, 4)

— Men’s speedskating, team pursuit gold-medal final

— Women’s speedskating, team pursuit gold-medal final

— Men’s cross country, team sprint gold-medal final

5-8 p.m. Wednesday (CNBC)

— Women’s curling: U.S. vs. Sweden

8-10:45 p.m. Wednesday (NBC Sports Network)

— Women’s curling: Canada vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia

8-11 p.m. Wednesday (NBC, Chs. 11, 4)

— Men’s Alpine skiing, slalom (live)

— Men’s freestyle skiing, halfpipe gold-medal final (live)

— Women’s two-man bobsled, gold-medal final

— Women’s cross country, team sprint gold-medal final

10:45 p.m. Wednesday to 2 a.m. Thursday (NBC Sports Network)

— Women’s ice hockey, gold-medal game: U.S. vs. Canada (live)

11:35 p.m. Wednesday to 12:30 a.m. Thursday (NBC, Chs. 11, 4)

— Men’s Alpine skiing, slalom gold-medal final (live)

