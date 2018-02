Olympic TV highlights for Wednesday: Mikaela Shiffrin (hopefully) begins her medal chase

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but Mikaela Shiffrin is expected to make her Pyeongchang Games debut Wednesday night.

The Alpine ski racer and reigning World Cup champion, who most recently had her slalom race Tuesday postponed because of strong winds, will now look to earn her first gold of these Winter Olympics in the once-delayed giant slalom. Shiffrin’s a gold-medal favorite in the event as well as slalom and Alpine combined. Should she decide to compete in the downhill and super-G races, Shiffrin could become the first Alpine skier, man or woman, to ever win more than three golds in one Olympics

.

Here’s what to watch and how to watch. All times listed are in Eastern Standard Time.

2:30-5 a.m. Wednesday (NBC Sports Network)

— Men’s Nordic combined, individual normal-hill/10-kilometer gold-medal final (live)

— Women’s skeleton, training

2:30-5 a.m. Wednesday (USA)

— Women’s ice hockey: Korea vs. Japan (live)

5-6:30 a.m. Wednesday (NBC Sports Network)

— Women’s speedskating, 1,000-meter gold-medal final (live)

— Women’s curling: Great Britain vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia

6:30-9 a.m. Wednesday (NBC, Chs. 11, 4)

— Men’s ice hockey: U.S. vs. Slovenia (live)

7-9:30 a.m. Wednesday (USA)

— Men’s ice hockey: OAR vs. Slovakia (live)

9:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday (NBC Sports Network)

— Luge, doubles gold-medal final

— Women’s skeleton, training

11:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Wednesday (NBC Sports Network)

— Women’s biathlon, 15km gold-medal final

1:15-5 p.m. Wednesday (NBC Sports Network)

— Women’s curling: Denmark vs. Sweden

3-5 p.m. Wednesday (NBC, Chs. 11, 4)

— Luge, doubles gold-medal final

— Men’s Nordic combined, individual normal-hill/10-kilometer gold-medal final

5-8 p.m. Wednesday (CNBC)

— Women’s curling: U.S. vs. Japan

8-11:30 p.m. Wednesday (NBC, Chs. 11, 4)

— Figure skating, pairs gold-medal final (live)

— Women’s Alpine skiing, giant slalom, first of two runs (live)

— Men’s skeleton, qualifying (live)

— Women’s speedskating, 1,000m gold-medal final

8-11:30 p.m. Wednesday (NBC Sports Network)

— Figure skating, pairs free skate (live)

10 p.m. Wednesday-12:30 a.m. Thursday (CNBC)

— Men’s ice hockey: Finland vs. Germany (live)

10:10 p.m. Wednesday-12:30 a.m. Thursday (NBC Sports Network)

— Women’s ice hockey: U.S. vs. Canada (live)

11:45 p.m. Wednesday (NBC, Chs. 11, 4)

— Women’s Alpine skiing, giant slalom gold-medal final (live)

12:05-1:30 a.m. Thursday (NBC, Chs. 11, 4)

— Men’s snowboard cross gold-medal final (live)

— Men’s skeleton, second of four runs (live)

12:30-2:40 a.m. Thursday (NBC Sports Network)

— Women's curling: U.S. vs. Great Britain

