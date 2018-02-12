Olympic TV highlights for Tuesday: Short-track speedskater Maame Biney goes for gold

Maryland was never going to dominate these Winter Olympics as it did the Rio Games two years ago, but Tuesday’s schedule in South Korea is a treat: all four locals competing, including two going for gold.

Baltimore-born luger Summer Britcher, who set a track record in her second heat Monday, will look to move up from ninth place in Tuesday’s two final heats. Germany’s Natalie Geisenberger leads the field and is 0.507 of a second ahead of Britcher.

Joining Britcher in the medal hunt is short-track speedskater Maame Biney, who, before settling in Northern Virginia, lived in Maryland briefly after immigrating from Ghana at age 5. Biney finished first in the 500 meters at the U.S. Olympic trials, and she qualified for the event’s quarterfinals Monday. She’ll have to be at her best to keep up in the final three rounds with veterans such as Great Britain’s Elise Christie and South Korea's Choi Min-Jeong, both of whom broke the Olympic record in the event.

Laurel’s Thomas Hong (Atholton) also is expected to make his Olympic debut, competing for the Americans’ 5,000 relay team in short-track speedskating. He’s set to compete in the 500 next week.

Rockville’s Haley Skarupa will take the ice for the second game with the U.S. ice hockey team as it faces the Olympic Athletes from Russia. Canada and the United States are considered the gold-medal favorites, but the OAR could contend for bronze.

Here’s what to watch and how to watch. All times listed are in Eastern Standard Time.

2:40-5 a.m. Tuesday (NBC Sports Network)

— Women’s ice hockey: Canada vs. Finland (live)

5-7:10 a.m. Tuesday (NBC Sports Network)

— Women’s luge, singles gold-medal final (live)

— Men’s and women’s cross country skiing, individual sprint

7:10-9:30 a.m. Tuesday (NBC Sports Network)

— Women’s ice hockey: U.S. vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia (live)

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesday (NBC Sports Network)

— Women’s luge, singles gold-medal final

— Men’s and women’s cross country skiing, individual sprint gold-medal finals

— Men’s speedskating, 1,500-meter gold-medal final

12:30-2:30 p.m. Tuesday (NBC Sports Network)

— Women’s short-track speedskating, 500m gold-medal final

— Men’s short-track speedskating, 1,000m and 5,000m relays

2:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday (NBC Sports Network)

— Mixed-doubles curling, bronze-medal match

3-5 p.m. Tuesday (NBC, Chs. 11, 4)

— Men’s speedskating, 1,500m gold-medal final

— Women’s luge, singles gold-medal final

— Men’s and women’s cross country skiing, individual sprint gold-medal finals

5-8 p.m. Tuesday (CNBC)

— Mixed-doubles curling, gold-medal match: Canada vs. Switzerland

8-11:30 p.m. Tuesday (NBC, Chs. 11, 4)

— Figure skating, pairs short program (live)

— Women’s Alpine skiing, slalom (live)

— Men’s snowboarding, halfpipe gold-medal final (live)

10:10 p.m. Tuesday to 12:30 a.m. Wednesday (NBC Sports Network)

— Women’s ice hockey: Sweden vs. Switzerland (live)

12:05-1:30 a.m. Wednesday (NBC, Chs. 11, 4)

— Women’s Alpine skiing, slalom gold-medal final (live)

— Women’s short-track speedskating, 500m gold-medal final

— Men’s short-track speedskating, 1,000m and 5,000m relay

12:30-2:30 a.m. Wednesday (NBC Sports Network)

— Men’s curling: U.S. vs. South Korea

