Olympic TV highlights for Thursday: Figure skater Nathan Chen looks to bounce back

After Nathan Chen’s shaky start in his Olympic debut in the short program of the team event — he landed only one of his two patented quad jumps, turning the second into a double — the 18-year-old American will return to the ice Thursday.

Competing in the short program of the men’s singles competition, Chen can set himself up well entering Friday’s decisive free skate. At last year’s national championships, where he won his second straight U.S. title, he became the first skater ever to land five quads in competition.

Alpine ski racer Mikaela Shiffrin, meanwhile, will try to become the first woman to win back-to-back Olympic gold medals in the slalom.

Here’s what to watch and how to watch. All times listed are in Eastern Standard Time.

2:30-5 a.m. Thursday (USA)

— Women’s ice hockey: Olympic Athletes from Russia vs. Finland (live)

2:40-5 a.m. Thursday (NBC Sports Network)

— Men’s ice hockey: Norway vs. Sweden (live)

5-7:10 a.m. Thursday (USA)

— Men’s curling: Canada vs. Norway

5-7:10 a.m. Thursday (NBC Sports Network)

— Women’s cross country, 10-kilometer gold-medal final

7:10-9:30 a.m. Thursday (USA)

— Men’s ice hockey: Czech Republic vs. South Korea (live)

7:10-9:30 a.m. Thursday (NBC Sports Network)

— Men’s ice hockey: Switzerland vs. Canada (live)

9:30 a.m.-Noon Thursday (NBC Sports Network)

— Luge, team relay gold-medal final

— Men’s speedskating, 10,000-meter gold-medal final

Noon-2 p.m. Thursday (NBC Sports Network)

— Men’s biathlon, 20km gold-medal final

2-5 p.m. Thursday (NBC Sports Network)

— Men’s curling: U.S. vs. Italy

3-5 p.m. Thursday (NBC, Chs. 11, 4)

— Women’s cross country, 10km gold-medal final

— Men’s speedskating, 10,000m gold-medal final

5-8 p.m. Thursday (CNBC)

— Women’s curling: U.S. vs. Switzerland

8-11 p.m. Thursday (NBC Sports Network)

— Figure skating, men’s short program (live)

8 p.m. Thursday to 12:30 a.m. Friday (NBC, Chs. 11, 4)

— Figure skating, men’s short program (live)

— Women’s snowboard cross gold-medal final (live)

— Men’s skeleton gold-medal final (live)

— Men’s Alpine skiing, super-G gold-medal final (live)

— Women’s Alpine skiing, slalom gold-medal final (live)

— Women’s freestyle skiing, aerials (live)

— Women’s cross country, 10km gold-medal final (live)

10 p.m. Thursday to 12:30 a.m. Friday (CNBC)

— Men’s ice hockey: U.S. vs. Slovakia

11 p.m. Thursday to 2:40 a.m. Friday (NBC Sports Network)

— Men’s cross country, 15km gold-medal final (live)

— Men’s curling: U.S. vs. Sweden

