Olympic TV highlights for Thursday: Start your day with a U.S. curling semifinal

Now that the U.S. men’s curling team has settled its beef with its most visible opponent — who else but the female lead of “Look Who’s Talking” — the Americans can finally set their sights on something that, days ago, seemed about as crazy as a Twitter feud with Kirstie Alley.

After three straight wins to end round-robin play and secure a No. 3 seed in the tournament semifinals, the United States will face three-time defending Olympic champion Canada on Thursday. The Americans, seeking their first medal since 2006, were 2-4 over their first six matches before an upset of Canada — their first ever in Olympic competition — ignited their turnaround.

A win would send the United States to the gold-medal match; a loss, and the bronze-medal game awaits. Coverage of the the semifinal begins bright and early — just after 6 a.m., though it’s expected to be rebroadcast later.

Here’s what to watch and how to watch. All times listed are in Eastern Standard Time.

2-5:20 a.m. Thursday (NBC Sports Network)

— Men’s snowboarding, parallel giant slalom

— Women’s snowboarding, parallel giant slalom

— Men’s Nordic combined, team large hill/4x5 kilometers gold-medal final

— Men’s curling, tiebreaker: Great Britain vs. Switzerland

5:20-7:45 a.m. Thursday (NBC Sports Network)

— Women’s biathlon, 4x6km relay gold-medal final (live)

— Men’s Nordic combined, team large hill/4x5km gold-medal final (live)

6:05-9 a.m. Thursday (NBC Sports Network)

— Men's curling semifinal: U.S. vs. Canada (live)

9-11:15 a.m. Thursday (NBC Sports Network)

— Men’s short-track speedskating, 500-meter gold-medal final

— Men’s short-track speedskating, 5,000 relay gold-medal final

— Women’s short-track speedskating, 1,000 gold-medal final

11:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday (NBC Sports Network)

— Women’s biathlon, 4x6km relay gold-medal final

1-4:30 p.m. Thursday (NBC Sports Network)

— Men’s curling semifinal

3-5 p.m. Thursday (NBC, Chs. 11, 4)

— Women’s biathlon, 4x6km relay gold-medal final

— Men’s Nordic combined, team large hill/4x5km gold-medal final

5-8 p.m. Thursday (CNBC)

— Men’s curling semifinal

8-10 p.m. Thursday (NBC Sports Network)

— Women’s figure skating, gold-medal final (live)

8 p.m. Thursday to midnight (NBC, Chs. 11, 4)

— Women’s figure skating, gold-medal final (live)

— Women’s Alpine skiing, combined downhill (live)

— Women’s snowboarding, big-air gold-medal final (live)

— Men’s short-track speedskating, 500 gold-medal final

— Women’s short-track speedskating, 1,000 gold-medal final

10 p.m. Thursday to 2 a.m. Friday (NBC Sports Network)

— Women's biathlon, 4x6km relay gold-medal final

— Men’s Nordic combined, team large hill/4x5km gold-medal final

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer