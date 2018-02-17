Olympic TV highlights for Sunday: Maddie Bowman defends gold medal in freeski halfpipe

So far, so good for American halfpipe dreams. Four years after winning all but one of the four halfpipe events — Shaun White finished fourth in the men’s snowboarding finals in 2014 — the United States is 2-for-2 in these Winter Games, with gold medals for snowboarders Chloe Kim and White.

When the freestyle skiing events begin Sunday, Maddie Bowman will look to remain the halfpipe event’s only Olympic champion. She claimed gold in Sochi’s inaugural competition in 2014, and at just 24 years old, she could be on the podium for years to come. The men’s freeski halfpipe gold-medal final, where David Wise can also defend his gold, is Wednesday night.

In ice dancing, U.S. siblings Alex and Maia Shibutani can build on their strong showing in the team competition with their short program before Tuesday’s gold-medal final.

Here’s what to watch and how to watch. All times listed are in Eastern Standard Time.

12:30-2:40 a.m. Sunday (NBC Sports Network)

— Men’s curling: U.S. vs. Japan

2:40-5 a.m. Sunday (NBC Sports Network)

— Men’s ice hockey: Czech Republic vs. Switzerland (live)

5-7:10 a.m. Sunday (NBC Sports Network)

— Women’s curling: Canada vs. Switzerland

7-9:30 a.m. Sunday (USA)

— Men’s ice hockey: Canada vs. South Korea (live)

7:10-9:30 a.m. Sunday (NBC Sports Network)

— Men’s ice hockey: Sweden vs. Finland (live)

9:30-10:15 a.m. Sunday (NBC Sports Network)

— Men’s two-man bobsled

10:15-11:15 a.m. Sunday (NBC Sports Network)

— Men’s freestyle skiing, aerials gold-medal final

11:15 a.m.-Noon Sunday (NBC Sports Network)

— Women’s speedskating, 500-meter gold-medal final

— Men’s speedskating, team pursuit

Noon-1 p.m. Sunday (NBC Sports Network)

— Men’s biathlon, 15-kilometer mass-start gold-medal final

1-3 p.m. Sunday (NBC Sports Network)

— Men’s cross country, 4x10km relay gold-medal final

3-6 p.m. Sunday (NBC, Chs. 11, 4)

4-7 p.m. Sunday (CNBC)

— Men’s curling: U.S. vs. Norway

7 p.m. Sunday-midnight (NBC, Chs. 11, 4)

— Figure skating, ice dancing short dance (live)

— Women’s freestyle skiing, halfpipe (live)

— Women’s speedskating, 500m gold-medal final

— Men’s two-man bobsled

8-10:15 p.m. Sunday (NBC Sports Network)

10:15-11:10 p.m. Sunday (NBC Sports Network)

— Men’s freestyle skiing, aerials gold-medal final (live)

11 p.m. Sunday to 1:30 a.m. Monday (NBC Sports Network)

— Women’s ice hockey, semifinal (live)

