Olympic TV highlights for Sunday: Winter Games end with closing ceremony

If you’re reading this Sunday morning, you can watch the end of the Pyeongchang Games right now. If you’re reading this in the afternoon, just wait till prime time.
A live stream of the Olympics’ closing ceremony will begin at 6 a.m. on NBCOlympics.com, while NBC’s produced version, featuring commentary by Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, airs at 8 p.m.
The U.S. flag bearer will be gold-medal-winning cross country skier Jessie Diggins, and the country’s delegation will be led by Ivanka Trump.
2-4 a.m. Sunday (NBC Sports Network)
— Women’s cross country, 30-kilometer gold-medal final
4-6 a.m. Sunday (NBC Sports Network)
— Figure skating, gala
6-10 a.m. Sunday (NBC Sports Network)
— Men’s ice hockey, gold-medal game: Germany vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia
3-6 p.m. Sunday (NBC, Chs. 11, 4)
— Women’s cross country, 30km gold-medal final
8-10:30 p.m. Sunday (NBC, Chs. 11, 4)
— Closing ceremony