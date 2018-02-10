Olympic TV highlights for Sunday: Rockville's Skarupa takes the ice; Shiffrin goes for slalom gold

An Olympic newcomer with humble beginnings in Maryland and an Olympic champion with a national profile will be worth watching Sunday, but it might take an extra pot of coffee to catch both.

On early Sunday morning, Rockville’s Haley Skarupa and the U.S. women’s ice hockey team will face Finland in their first game of the Pyeongchang Olympics. Later, during NBC’s prime-time coverage, Sochi Games giant-slalom champion Mikaela Shiffrin will go for another gold as she looks to affirm her place as the world's best woman skier.

Here’s what to watch and how to watch. All times listed are in Eastern Standard Time.

2:40-5 a.m. Sunday (NBC Sports Network)

— Women’s ice hockey: U.S. vs. Finland (live)

5-9 a.m. Sunday (NBC Sports Network)

— Men’s biathlon, 10-kilometer sprint gold-medal final (live)

— Men’s speedskating, 5,000-meter gold-medal final

— Men’s cross country, skiatlon gold-medal final

7-9:30 a.m. Sunday (USA)

— Women’s ice hockey: Canada vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia (live)

1:30-5:30 p.m. Sunday (NBC Sports Network)

— Mixed-doubles curling, tiebreaker

— Men’s luge, singles gold-medal final

3-6 p.m. Sunday (NBC, Chs. 11, 4)

— Men’s speedskating, 5,000m gold-medal final

— Men’s biathlon, 10km sprint gold-medal final

— Men’s cross country, skiathlon gold-medal final

5:30-8 p.m. Sunday (NBC Sports Network)

— Men’s biathlon, 10km sprint gold-medal final

7-11 p.m. Sunday (NBC, Chs. 11, 4)

— Figure skating, team event gold-medal final: men’s free skate, women’s free skate, ice dancing free dance (live)

— Women’s Alpine skiing, giant slalom (live)

— Women’s freestyle skiing, moguls gold-medal final

— Women’s snowboarding, slopestyle gold-medal final

— Men’s luge, singles gold-medal final

8-11:30 p.m. Sunday (NBC, Chs. 11, 4)

— Women’s snowboarding, slopestyle gold-medal final (live)

— Mixed-doubles curling, semifinal

11:30 p.m. Sunday to 2:40 a.m. Monday (NBC Sports Network)

— Men’s speedskating, 5,000m gold-medal final

11:35 p.m. Sunday to 1 a.m. Monday (NBC, Chs. 11, 4)

— Women’s Alpine skiing, giant slalom gold-medal final (live)

— Women’s snowboarding, halfpipe (live)

