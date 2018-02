Olympic TV highlights for Saturday: After Sochi sweep, new challenges for U.S. men in freeski slopestyle

Four years ago, three American men christened the Olympics’ first-ever freestyle skiing slopestyle final with a podium sweep. Joss Christensen, Gus Kenworthy and Nick Goepper finished atop the leaderboard after two runs at the Sochi Games.

A repeat sweep in South Korea is already impossible. Christensen, the reigning gold medalist, didn’t make the U.S. freeski slopestyle team after an ACL tear before qualifying. Gus Kenworthy, the silver medalist, broke his thumb while practicing on the slopestyle course in Pyeongchang. Fellow Americans McRae Williams and Alex Hall will join a deep international field.

In women’s biathlon, Susan Dunklee, the runner-up in the 12.5-kilometer mass start at last year's world championships, can give the Americans their first-ever Olympic medal in the event, which combines cross-country skiing and rifle shooting.

Here’s what to watch and how to watch. All times listed are in Eastern Standard Time.

12:30-2:40 a.m. Saturday (NBC Sports Network)

— Women’s curling: U.S. vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia

12:35-2 a.m. Saturday (NBC, Chs. 11, 4)

— Women’s freestyle skiing, slopestyle gold-medal final

2:30-5 a.m. Saturday (USA)

— Women’s ice hockey, quarterfinal: Finland vs. Sweden (live)

2:40-5 a.m. Saturday (NBC Sports Network)

— Men’s ice hockey: Switzerland vs. South Korea (live)

5-7:10 a.m. Saturday (NBC Sports Network)

— Men’s curling: Canada vs. Sweden

7:10-9:30 a.m. Saturday (NBC Sports Network)

— Men’s ice hockey: U.S. vs. OAR (live)

9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday (NBC Sports Network)

— Men’s freestyle skiing, aerials

10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday (NBC Sports Network)

— Women’s cross country, 4x5km relay gold-medal final

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday (NBC Sports Network)

— Women’s biathlon, 12.5km mass-start gold-medal final

12:30-1:30 p.m. Saturday (NBC Sports Network)

— Men’s short-track speedskating, 1,000-meter gold-medal final

— Women’s short-track speedskating, 1,500m gold-medal final

1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday (NBC Sports Network)

— Women’s skeleton, gold-medal final

2:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday (NBC Sports Network)

— Men’s ski jumping, individual large-hill gold-medal final

3-6 p.m. Saturday (NBC, Chs. 11, 4)

— Men’s freestyle skiing, aerials

5-8 p.m. Saturday (NBC, Chs. 11, 4)

— Women’s curling: U.S. vs. Canada

8-10:10 p.m. Saturday (NBC Sports Network)

— Men’s freestyle skiing, slopestyle (live)

8-11 p.m. Saturday (NBC, Chs. 11, 4)

— Men’s Alpine skiing, giant slalom (live)

10:10 p.m. Saturday to 12:30 a.m. Sunday (NBC Sports Network)

— Men’s ice hockey: Germany vs. Norway (live)

11:30 p.m. Saturday to 1:30 a.m. Sunday (NBC, Chs. 11, 4)

— Men’s Alpine skiing, giant-slalom gold-medal final (live)

