Olympic TV highlights for Saturday: Underdogs U.S. curling, Germany hockey go for gold

Germany and the United States are not hurting for Winter Games medals. The two nations rank third and fourth in total medals in Pyeongchang and fourth and second in all-time medals, respectively.

But American curling and German hockey are not as dependable as, say, American snowboarding or German bobsledding. The only U.S. curling medal, men’s or women’s, came in 2006, when skip Pete Fenson oversaw a bronze-medal finish. A united Germany hockey team has won only bronze, with the 1932 men (the West German men repeated the feat in 1976).

But Saturday promises new heights for both programs. After upsetting Canada for the second time, the U.S. men’s curling team will face Sweden for gold. The German men’s hockey team, meanwhile, will take on the Olympic Athletes from Russia in the final, after also having already stunned Canada.

Here’s what to watch and how to watch. All times listed are in Eastern Standard Time.

Midnight-1 a.m. Saturday (NBC, Chs. 11, 4)

— Men’s snowboarding, parallel giant slalom gold-medal final (live)

— Women’s snowboarding, parallel giant slalom gold-medal final (live)

1-4 a.m. Saturday (NBC, Chs. 11, 4)

— Men's Alpine skiing, team event gold-medal final

— Women's Alpine skiing, team event gold-medal final

— Men's snowboarding, big-air gold-medal final

— Men's speedskating, 1,000-meter gold-medal final

— Men's four-man bobsled

1-4:45 a.m. Saturday (NBC Sports Network)

— Men’s curling, gold-medal final: U.S. vs. Sweden (live)

4:45-7 a.m. Saturday (NBC Sports Network)

— Men’s cross country, 50-kilometer gold-medal final

6:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday (NBC Sports Network)

— Men’s ice hockey, bronze-medal game: Canada vs. Czech Republic (live)

9:30-11 a.m. Saturday (NBC Sports Network)

— Men’s speedskating, mass-start gold-medal final

— Women’s speedskating, mass-start gold-medal final

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday (NBC Sports Network)

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday (NBC Sports Network)

— Women’s curling, bronze-medal match: Great Britain vs. Japan

3-6 p.m. Saturday (NBC, Chs. 11, 4)

— Men’s cross country, 50km gold-medal final

7-10:30 p.m. Saturday (NBC Sports Network)

— Women’s curling, gold-medal final: South Korea vs. Sweden (live)

8-11 p.m. Saturday (NBC, Chs. 11, 4)

— Figure skating, gala (live)

— Men’s four-man bobsled, gold-medal final (live)

10:30 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday (NBC Sports Network)

— Men’s hockey, gold-medal game: Germany vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia (live)

