Olympic TV highlights for Saturday: Figure skating, speedskating and snowboarding

It’s time to start counting medals. Saturday’s schedule of Olympic competition will feature the Winter Games’ first gold-medal events, including several speedskating finals, which Under Armour will be watching closely.

Also worth watching in South Korea are the the figure skating team event and the men’s snowboarding slopestyle final, which the United States won four years ago.

Here’s what to watch and how to watch. All times listed are in Eastern Standard Time.

2-5 a.m. Saturday (NBC Sports Network)

— Women’s cross country, skiathlon gold-medal final (live)

— Mixed-doubles curling: U.S. vs. China

5-7:35 a.m. Saturday (NBC Sports Network)

— Men’s short-track speedskating, 1,500-meter gold-medal final (live)

— Women’s short-track speedskating, 500m qualifying (live)

— Women’s short-track speedskating, 3,000m relay qualifying (live)

7-9:30 a.m. Saturday (USA)

— Women’s ice hockey, group stage: Switzerland vs. South Korea (live)

7:35-11:30 a.m. Saturday (NBC Sports Network)

— Men’s ski jumping, individual normal-hill gold-medal final (live)

— Men’s snowboarding, slopestyle

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday (NBC Sports Network)

— Men's luge, singles

1-5 p.m. Saturday (NBC Sports Network)

— Women's speedskating, 3,000m gold-medal final

— Women's biathlon, 7.5-kilometer sprint gold-medal final

— Mixed-doubles curling: U.S. vs. Norway

3-6 p.m. Saturday (NBC, Chs. 11, 4)

— Men’s snowboarding, slopestyle

— Men’s short-track speedskating, 1,500m gold-medal final

— Men’s ski jumping, normal-hill gold-medal final

— Men’s luge, singles

7-9:45 p.m. Saturday (NBC Sports Network)

— Men’s snowboarding, slopestyle gold-medal final (live)

8-11 p.m. Saturday (NBC, Chs. 11, 4)

— Figure skating, team event: ice dancing (short dance) and women’s short program (live)

— Men’s Alpine skiing, downhill gold-medal final

9:45 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Saturday (NBC Sports Network)

— Women’s snowboarding, slopestyle (live)

— Mixed-doubles curling: U.S. vs. Finland

11:30 p.m. Saturday to 12:30 a.m. Sunday (NBC, Chs. 11, 4)

— Figure skating, team event: pairs’ free skate (live)

1:30-2:40 a.m. Sunday (NBC Sports Network)

— Mixed-doubles curling: Canada vs. South Korea

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer