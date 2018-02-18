Olympic TV highlights for Monday: 'Shib Sibs' go for another U.S. medal in ice dancing

A national TV audience was introduced last week to the “Shib Sibs,” the American brother-sister ice dancing partnership of Alex and Maia Shibutani, who finished second in the short-dance portion of the Olympic figure skating team competition.

The Shibutanis finished behind only Canada’s Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, the 2010 Olympic champions. The bad news: Virtue and Moir might be only the world’s second-best pair. France’s Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron broke their own world-record scores in the last major ice dancing competition before the Winter Games.

Like the Shibutanis, America’s two other couples, Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue and Madison Chock and Evan Bates, both won a U.S. championship.

Here’s what to watch and how to watch. All times listed are in Eastern Standard Time.

12:35-2 a.m. Monday (NBC, Chs. 11, 4)

— Women's snowboarding, big air

1:30-4:30 a.m. Monday (NBC Sports Network)

— Women’s curling: U.S. vs. Denmark

4:30-7:10 a.m. Monday (NBC Sports Network)

— Men’s curling: U.S. vs. Canada

7:10-9:30 a.m. Monday (NBC Sports Network)

— Women’s hockey, semifinal (live)

9:30-11 a.m. Monday (NBC Sports Network)

— Men’s ski jumping, team large-hill gold-medal final

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday (NBC Sports Network)

— Men’s two-man bobsled gold-medal final

— Men’s speedskating, 500-meter gold-medal final

— Women’s speedskating, team pursuit

12:30-3:30 p.m. Monday (NBC Sports Network)

— Men’s curling: U.S. vs. Canada

3-5 p.m. Monday (NBC, Chs. 11, 4)

— Men’s ski jumping, team large-hill gold-medal final

— Men’s speedskating, 500m gold-medal final

— Women’s speedskating, team pursuit

5-8 p.m. Monday (CNBC)

— Women’s curling: U.S. vs. China

8-10:10 p.m. Monday (NBC Sports Network)

— Figure skating, ice dancing gold-medal final

— Women’s Alpine skiing, downhill

8-11:30 p.m. Monday (NBC, Chs. 11, 4)

— Figure skating, ice dancing gold-medal final (live)

— Women’s freestyle skiing, halfpipe gold-medal final (live)

— Men’s two-man bobsled gold-medal final

10:10 p.m. Monday to 12:30 a.m. Tuesday (NBC, Chs. 11, 4)

— Men’s hockey, elimination round (live)

Breaking down some of the American athletes to watch in the Pyeongchang Games in Februrary 2018.

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer