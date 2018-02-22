Olympic TV highlights for Friday: Shani Davis set for a possible farewell skate

Shani Davis turns 36 in August, ancient for a speedskater. He’s close to a decade removed from his world-record time in the 1,000 meters. He’s not the United States’ best medal hope in the event. His most notable contribution to these Winter Games, his fifth, has been a tweet.

But if Friday marks an end for Davis, it will have been a remarkable career. In 2006, he became the first black athlete to win a Winter Olympics gold medal in an individual event. Four years later, he defended his gold in the 1,000 and repeated as the 1,500 silver medalist. His personal-best time of 1 minute, 6.42 seconds in the 1,000 has stood since March 2009. In the Adelskalender, a ranking for long-track speedskating determined by skaters' all-time personal records for certain distances, he’s first overall.

All of which is of no help to Davis now. Joey Mantia finished ahead of Davis in their Olympic qualifying race last month, and the Netherlands’ Kjeld Nuis, the gold medalist in the 1,500 and reigning world champion in the 1,000, is considered the gold-medal favorite.

Here’s what to watch and how to watch. All times listed are in Eastern Standard Time.

12:35-2 a.m. Friday (NBC, Chs. 11, 4)

— Women’s Alpine skiing, combined slalom gold-medal final (live)

— Women’s freestyle skiing, ski cross gold-medal final

2-5 a.m. Friday (NBC Sports Network)

— Men’s ice hockey, semifinal (live)

5-6:30 a.m. Friday (NBC Sports Network)

— Men’s speedskating, 1,000-meter gold-medal final (live)

6:30-9:30 a.m. Friday (NBC Sports Network)

— Men’s ice hockey, semifinal (live)

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday (NBC Sports Network)

— Men’s curling, bronze-medal match

12:30-3:30 p.m. Friday (NBC Sports Network)

— Women’s curling, semifinal

3-5 p.m. Friday (NBC, Chs. 11, 4)

— Men’s biathlon, 4x7.5-kilometer relay gold-medal final

— Women’s figure skating

5-8 p.m. Friday (CNBC)

— Women’s curling, semifinal

8-11 p.m. Friday (NBC, Chs. 11, 4)

— Alpine skiing, team event gold-medal final (live)

— Men’s snowboarding, big-air gold-medal final (live)

— Men’s four-man bobsled

— Men’s speedskating, 1,000 gold-medal final

8 p.m. Friday to midnight (NBC Sports Network)

— Men’s biathlon, 4x7.5km relay gold-medal final

— Women’s curling, semifinal

11:35 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday (NBC, Chs. 11, 4)

— Men’s snowboarding, parallel giant slalom gold-medal final

— Women’s snowboarding, parallel giant slalom gold-medal final

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer