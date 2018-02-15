Olympic TV highlights for Friday: Lindsey Vonn eyes history in final Winter Games

Lindsey Vonn made her Olympic debut at age 17. Nearly another 17 years (and three Olympiads) later, she’s hoping to go out on top.

The 33-year-old ski racer will start her final Winter Games campaign in the super-G Friday, when she’ll try to become the oldest woman to win an Olympic Alpine medal. Vonn’s also set to compete in the downhill, an event she won eight years ago in the Vancouver Games, and the combined.

Elsewhere in prime time, American figure skaters Nathan Chen and Adam Rippon will look to make the podium after their free-skate programs. Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu and Canada’s Patrick Chan, the top two finishers in the Sochi Games, and Spain’s Javier Fernández, a two-time world champion, are among the top contenders for gold.

Here’s what to watch and how to watch. All times listed are in Eastern Standard Time.

Midnight-1 a.m. Friday (NBC Sports Network)

— Men’s curling: U.S. vs. Sweden

1-2:40 a.m. Friday (NBC Sports Network)

— Men’s cross country, 15-kilometer gold-medal final (live)

1:05-2 a.m. Friday (NBC, Chs. 11, 4)

— Luge team relay gold-medal final

— Men’s biathlon, 20-km gold-medal final

2:40-5 a.m. Friday (NBC Sports Network)

— Men’s ice hockey: Olympic Athletes from Russia vs. Slovenia (live)

5-7:10 a.m. Friday (NBC Sports Network)

— Women’s curling: Sweden vs. OAR

7-9:30 a.m. Friday (USA)

— Men’s ice hockey: Finland vs. Norway (live)

7:10-9:30 a.m. Friday (NBC Sports Network)

— Men’s ice hockey: Sweden vs. Germany (live)

9:30-10:45 a.m. Friday (NBC Sports Network)

— Women’s skeleton

10:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Friday (NBC Sports Network)

— Women’s speedskating, 5,000-meter gold-medal final

— Men’s ski jumping, individual large hill

2-5 p.m. Friday (NBC Sports Network)

— Women’s curling: South Korea vs. Switzerland

3-5 p.m. Friday (NBC, Chs. 11, 4)

— Women’s speedskating: South Korea vs. Switzerland

— Men’s cross country, 15km gold-medal final

— Men’s ski jumping, individual large hill

5-8 p.m. Friday (CNBC)

— Men’s curling: U.S. vs. Denmark

8-10:10 p.m. Friday (NBC Sports Network)

— Figure skating, men’s gold-medal final (live)

8 p.m. Friday-midnight (NBC, Chs. 11, 4)

— Figure skating, men’s gold-medal final (live)

— Women’s Alpine skiing, super-G gold-medal final (live)

— Women’s freestyle skiing, aerials gold-medal final

— Women’s skeleton

10 p.m. Friday to 12:30 a.m. Saturday (CNBC)

— Women’s ice hockey, quarterfinal: OAR vs. Switzerland (live)

10:10 p.m. Friday to 12:30 a.m. Saturday (NBC Sports Network)

— Men’s ice hockey: Canada vs. Czech Republic (live)

