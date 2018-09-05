Maryland swimmers Kalisz and Ledecky, Towson's Saunderson named to U.S. Swimming 2018-19 national team

On Tuesday, USA Swimming released the roster for its 2018-19 national team, listing 111 of the country’s top swimmers based off of their accomplishments both at home and abroad this year.

Towson University senior Jack Saunderson made the cut with the third-fastest time in the 100-meter butterfly, 51.48 seconds, which he posted in the preliminary round at the Phillips 66 Nationals this summer. He is one of 26 first-time national-team members, per Swimming World Magazine.

Olympic silver medalist and Fallston alum Chase Kalisz earned his spot for three events, the 200- and 400-meter individual medleys, with top times set at the 2018 Pan Pacific Games last month, and the 200-meter butterfly.

Bethesda’s Katie Ledecky, a five-time Olympic gold medalist, qualified for the national team in four events, the women’s 200-, 400-, 800- and 1,500-meter freestyle events. The same four that elevated her to the team in 2017, too, as well as the 100-meter freestyle, which she did not qualify for this year. Three of the four times were set in Tokyo last month as well, and all four were the fastest in the nation this year.

Both Kalisz and Ledecky have made the national roster every year since 2012.

Swimmers named to the national team reap benefits inaccessible to most, including funding for travel to certain events and health insurance.

