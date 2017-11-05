Paralympian Tatyana McFadden finishes second at NYC Marathon

Manuela Schar finally upended four-time defending champion Tatyana McFadden of Clarksville to win the New York City Marathon women's wheelchair race Sunday, completing a Swiss sweep with men's winner Marcel Hug.

Schar powered through the five boroughs in 1 hour, 48 minutes, 9 seconds, taking the top spot after three straight runner-up finishes in New York. She also won the Boston, London and Berlin marathons this year.

Schar beat her nemesis McFadden by nearly 3 minutes.

“Some feeling just made me attack and attack and attack. Finally, I got away,” Schar said, adding, “I'm still surprised.”

Elsa / Getty Images Manuela Schar of Switzerland, center, celebrates winning the women's wheelchair division with Tatyana McFadden of the United States, left, and Amanda McGrory during the New York City Marathon in Central Park on November 5, 2017. Manuela Schar of Switzerland, center, celebrates winning the women's wheelchair division with Tatyana McFadden of the United States, left, and Amanda McGrory during the New York City Marathon in Central Park on November 5, 2017. (Elsa / Getty Images)

McFadden, an Atholton graduate, was seeking a record sixth career New York title but settled for second. The 17-time Paralympic medalist was hospitalized early this year with life-threatening blood clots but returned to win the Chicago Marathon last month.

“It was a tough race today. Manuela is looking really strong,” said McFadden, who has 17 Paralympic medals over five Paralympic Games. “I am proud of myself getting second. I had a great run in Chicago; [the course] being a little flatter there was good.

“It’s been a tough year for me, I missed all of the base training in the winter. I’m really looking forward to this winter kind of getting stronger, being in the gym more.”

Schar, McFadden and McGrory separated from the field early on, racing together for about half of the course before the Schar broke away.

“It’s scary coming back, being on such high doses of blood thinners, with my blood levels going up and down all the time,” McFadden said. “Manuela is a very strong competitor; she’s been training really hard. We tried to keep up, I caught her on Verrazano [Bridge] all the way up, but she was too good today. I’m looking forward to next year.”

Hug pulled away from Canada's Josh Cassidy in the final miles to repeat as the men's wheelchair champion and win New York for the third time.

It was the first time the wheelchair races were swept by competitors from same country.

The Swiss star with the chrome-plated helmet wheeled in an unofficial time of 1:37:21, beating Cassidy by more than two minutes. Hug won last year's race by sixth hundredths of a second over Australia's Kurt Fearnley.