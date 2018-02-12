Baltimore-born Summer Britcher sets luge track record at 2018 Olympics, but is ninth after two runs

Baltimore-born luger Summer Britcher battled back after a tough first run Monday at the Olympic Games in South Korea to set a track record in her second heat. She stands in ninth place after the combined two runs, with two left to decide the medals on Tuesday.

After hitting the wall in Heat 1, Britcher, who comes from a family of Baltimore firefighters, celebrated her second run, which came in at 46.132. Her total for the two heats is 1.32.961, putting her .507 off Germany’s Natalie Geisenberger, who is in first place.

The other Americans, Erin Hamlin — who was the U.S. flag bearer during the Opening Ceremonies and the bronze medalist at the Sochi Games in 2014 — and Emily Sweeney, are in fifth and 15th place, respectively.

The finals will be at 3:30 a.m. EST Tuesday.