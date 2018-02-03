Olympics a homecoming for South Korean-born, Laurel-raised short-track speedskater Thomas Hong

The legacy of Japanese rule in Korea, a 35-year period of colonial occupation that lasted until the end of World War II, remains controversial but indelible in the Northeast Asian peninsula. Industry was modernized, and hundreds of thousands were dislocated. Access to education flowered, and Korean culture withered. Today, even high school history textbooks come under government scrutiny, so fraught is the past.

The greatest casualty under imperial rule, though, might have been Korean architecture. When Thomas Hong, a Seoul-born, Laurel-raised, Olympics-bound short-track speedskater, visited his homeland with family two years ago, he was taken with the antiquities that remained. There aren’t many: One conservation advocate estimates that 97 percent of historic traditional buildings and 99 percent of the palaces in South Korea were lost during Japanese occupation and the Korean War.

Their durability surprised him just the same. Here were centuries-old structures, some made from little more than wood and paper. Their sliding doors still moved for him, as they had for his forebears. The bright colors had not faded. Hong had come back to South Korea in part to learn more about its history, its heritage, but he left stirred by how much of it had persisted.

Harry How / Getty Images Thomas Hong is pictured during warmups for the men's 500-meter semifinal at the 2018 U.S. speedskating short-track Olympic trials at the Utah Olympic Oval on Dec. 16, 2017, in Salt Lake City. Thomas Hong is pictured during warmups for the men's 500-meter semifinal at the 2018 U.S. speedskating short-track Olympic trials at the Utah Olympic Oval on Dec. 16, 2017, in Salt Lake City. (Harry How / Getty Images)

I think my family did a really good job to instill that notion of, like, we're still a family. It doesn't matter which country you're in. — Thomas Hong

“I think it's tremendous they were able to preserve that,” he said last month.

When Hong takes the ice in Pyeongchang this month, draped in the stars and stripes of the United States, it will be with a prominence largely unfamiliar to the 20-year-old. Across South Korea, which churns out champion speedskaters the way it does K-pop stars, he will be known and studied and, as one family friend joked, maybe even ogled. How many Olympians can say they’ve faced more scrutiny by the host country than the nation they represent and call home?

Hong has said he is “a Korean person as much as I am an American person,” and it is a useful dichotomy. He was practically born to skate in Seoul, but he learned to love it in Maryland. His Korean grandmother raised him to work hard, but it was stateside where his talents were nurtured. He is a Korean-American competing for the United States in South Korea, a young man astride two cultures, one parent on either side of the world, trying to decide what it means to hear the national anthem of a country you once called home.

“For him,” said Simon Cho, a former Korean-American Olympic speedskater and current head coach of the Potomac Speedskating Club, “it'll be a feeling of everything in his life coming full circle in that one singular moment.”

Off to a flying start

Hong’s origin story is so convenient, it sounds contrived. But what could pass for urban legend about his birth is wholly accurate: Yes, his mother really went into labor while watching her then-6-year-old daughter, Stephanie, learn to speedskate at a Seoul rink.

As a toddler, Thomas would stagger around his family’s house in Stephanie’s oversize skates. When the Hongs immigrated to Howard County in 2001, it wasn’t long before he joined her out on the ice. Like most kids, Hong just wanted to go fast. He loved the feel of speed — the splash of wind across his face, the burn in his legs.

Cho remembers seeing Hong during his early days at Cabin John Ice Rink and Wheaton Ice Arena. “He was tiny,” Cho recalled. But as Hong grew and his skills sharpened, the boy’s career began to take on a familiar shape.

Like Hong, Cho had left South Korea for the United States at age 4, and like Hong, Cho and his family had settled in Laurel, where there was access to better training. While his parents devoted long hours to running a seafood takeout shop in Upper Marlboro, Cho spent his free time speedskating, dominating age-group competitions; he was only 18 when he earned bronze for Team USA at the 2010 Winter Games.

For a native of Seoul, it was an unconventional path to Olympic glory. In South Korea, whose 21 gold medals in short-track speedskating since 1992 are more than double the total of runner-up China (nine) and more than five times as many as the United States (four), skaters aren’t so much coached up as they are extracted and processed, like raw materials.

Hong, who made regular summer visits to Seoul starting around age 10, recalled seeing coaches at crowded public rinks searching for undiscovered talent. “There’s just an incredibly deep talent pool,” he said. Some youngsters, like Hong’s sister, Stephanie, “hated” the training. Others became only more committed to it.

“Starting with the elementary schoolers,” Cho said, “they're just running like machines.”

Only Hong’s regimen with the U.S. national team, he said, compares to the workload some children as young as 6 undertake in South Korea: 6 a.m. wake-up calls for a morning skate and dryland workout. Then school. Then another late-day skate, and more conditioning. Then homework and bedtime, only to wake up and do it all over again, week after week, month after month.

Hong’s speedskating ambitions were no different, but his life was. Other than a slew of national championships, his teenage years were indistinguishable from those of the Howard County strivers around him. Pickup hoops with friends. After-school activities at Atholton. Admission to the University of Maryland’s business school. Prom with his girlfriend.

“The athletes in Korea, even at a young age, all they're doing is skating,” said John Kim, a Korean-American team doctor for U.S. Speedskating and the father of Brandon Kim, a U.S. junior champion. ”In some ways, that is troublesome, because you're one injury away from having nothing. When you're done with skating, for those guys, there's nothing else. There's nothing else. It's somewhat scary. Whereas, here in the States, you can have some balance. That's the good thing about being Korean-American.”

Coming to America

Some things, though, get lost in translation. The Hongs have relatives in Los Angeles, but when they were preparing to immigrate stateside, the company helping with their relocation didn’t tell them exactly where in the Mid-Atlantic they’d end up.

“We thought we were in D.C.,” Stephanie Hong recalled of their arrival. “But when we actually arrived, we found that we were living in Maryland.”

Not that it mattered much. Of the nearly 40,000 South Koreans living in Maryland, according to 2000 U.S. Census data, the Hongs knew no one. They were practicing Catholics, but for a short time they attended a church of another Christian denomination. All that mattered was that they were around other Korean-Americans.

Most of them had left home with a familiar American dream: securing a better life for their children. South Korea is one of the best-educated countries in the world, but also among the most competitive for students. In 2013, The Economist reported that of the three-quarters of Korean high school students entering universities, just 2 percent are admitted into the country’s prestigious trio of Seoul-based schools. Among students from developed countries in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, South Korea’s routinely rank among the least happy.