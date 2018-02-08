Winter Olympics opening ceremony: How to watch live, prime-time broadcasts Friday

The pageantry of the Winter Olympics will be in full bloom Friday with the opening ceremony in South Korea’s Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Luge veteran Erin Hamlin will be the flag bearer for Team USA, leading her fellow 243 U.S. Olympians in the Parade of Nations, the country’s largest contingent ever.

"It was a pretty big shock," Hamlin told NBC, "but it is an honor and a privilege to be recognized by all of Team USA."

As with most of NBC’s coverage of the games, viewers can watch the broadcast live or later during prime time.

Live stream: The opening ceremony will be broadcast live online on NBCOlympics.com at 6 a.m. Viewers will need a cable or satellite TV subscription to log in. Viewers can also watch on a mobile device, tablet or connected TV through the NBC Sports app.

Prime time: Katie Couric and Mike Tirico will host a tape-delayed broadcast airing on NBC at 8 p.m.

