Olympic TV highlights for late Thursday, early Friday: luge, skiing and curling

The second day of competition at the Winter Games continues Thursday night before a one-day break for Friday’s opening ceremony.
Here’s what to watch and how to watch.
8-11:35 p.m. Thursday (NBC, chs. 11, 4)
— Figure skating, team competition (live)
— Freestyle skiing, men’s and women’s moguls qualifying (live)
8-9 p.m. Thursday (NBC Sports Network)
— Mixed-doubles curling: U.S. vs. Switzerland
9-11:35 p.m. Thursday (NBC Sports Network)
— Men’s Alpine skiing, downhill training (live)
— Men’s luge, singles (live)
11:35 p.m. Thursday to 1:30 a.m. Friday (NBC Sports Network)
— Mixed-doubles curling: U.S. vs. South Korea (live)