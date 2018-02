The opening ceremonies for the Winter Games aren’t until Friday, but Olympic competition begins in earnest on U.S. television, Wednesday night.

Here’s what to watch and how to watch.

11 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday (NBC Sports Network)

— Alpine skiing: men’s downhill training

— Mixed-doubles curling

6 to 10 a.m. Thursday (NBC Sports Network)

— Mixed-doubles curling (live)

— Ski jumping: men's individual, normal hill

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer