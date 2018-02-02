Ex-Olympic figure skater Kimmie Meissner finds a second life on ice as youth coach and mentor

Amid the mundane ice-rink bustle of junior varsity hockey players lugging their equipment and parents chatting by the snack bar, the former Olympian slips in almost unnoticed.

Clad in a tidy black pullover and clutching a sleek silver thermos, she could pass for any suburban hobbyist or a young mother shepherding her kid to a lesson. She wears a cheerfully harried expression, having battled downtown traffic to make her afternoon appointment. There’s no sign to remind you that once upon a time, Kimmie Meissner landed a triple axel in competition and reigned as the champion of the world.

Ice World in Abingdon is Meissner’s office now, much as it was when she was trying to outskate the best in her sport. These days, the 28-year-old Baltimore resident pours her passion and wisdom into younger vessels as a coach to aspiring champions. But her leap from one role to the next was hardly clean.

Just a few years ago, as she coped with the unwelcome end to her career as a world-class competitor, Meissner wanted no part of scenes like this. The rink was a place to be avoided. She never put on the skates that had carried her to glory as a 16-year-old phenom.

“I just said a big old no to skating, all forms of it,” she says.

Figure skating had consumed her days and her dreams from grade school on through her teenage years. But she was a shadow of the fearless jumper who’d qualified for the 2006 Olympics. Injuries had sapped the spring from her legs. Big-event falters and frayed relationships with coaches had wrecked her confidence. And the deaths of several people close to her had wounded her normally buoyant spirit.

Meissner was depressed, and without the familiar tug of her skating ambitions, she didn’t know how to pull out of her malaise. Friends didn’t understand how shaken she was by her separation from the sport that had been her identity. She couldn’t just go out to a party and be the old, upbeat Kimmie.

“I had no idea who I was without skating,” she says. “It all hit me at one time, and it was like, ‘You know what, I’m done.’ Anything that I used to like, I stopped liking, and I just kind of shut down from everything.”

Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun Kimmie Meissner, 28, right, who finished sixth in women's figure skating at the Olympics in February 2006 and won the world championships the following month, works with Mia Eckels, 15 of Shrewsbury, Pa., on Jan. 10 at Ice World in Abingdon. Kimmie Meissner, 28, right, who finished sixth in women's figure skating at the Olympics in February 2006 and won the world championships the following month, works with Mia Eckels, 15 of Shrewsbury, Pa., on Jan. 10 at Ice World in Abingdon. (Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun)

It really caught me off guard how much joy I got from being with the younger skaters. ... It really put a lot of things in perspective for me. — Kimmie Meissner on coaching

After stepping out, a return

She assesses her former self from the perspective of a 28-year-old who’s living a life in full. Meissner rekindled her romance with the ice, first by coaching kids who reminded her how innocently she’d loved the sport and then by skating with her old compatriots in professional exhibitions. She graduated from Towson University in 2014 and made plans to become a physician’s assistant. She moved to downtown Baltimore, where she works as a part-time physical therapist at Johns Hopkins Hospital and trains her 4-year-old Australian shepherd, Keats (after her favorite Romantic poet), to be a therapy dog. She talks of joining Michael Phelps and others in speaking out about the darker moods that sometimes consume athletes in the wake of Olympic glory.

For example, when American medal hopeful Gracie Gold stepped away from the sport last fall to focus on treatment for depression and an eating disorder, Meissner sent her a supportive message.

“I was just so proud of her for doing that and actually taking care of herself before everything else,” she says. “And not being afraid to say I don’t feel 100 percent right now. I think that needs to be more the norm.”

Meissner needed the better part of five years to make peace with her own career.

“Now, I’m completely fine with it,” she says. “I can talk about it and go back through it. I feel like I’ve learned so much more about how I handle things, and I understand what was going on. I think at the time, I just didn’t understand what was happening at all.”

Meissner will happily watch the Winter Games in Pyeongchang, something she could not bring herself to do in 2010, when the sting of being stuck at home overwhelmed her. She won’t exactly take in the figure skating like a regular person. She still feels every exhilarating jump, every dispiriting fall and every vexing judge’s score as if she were the one competing.

She’s young enough that several members of the current U.S. team, including Mirai Nagasu and first alternate Ashley Wagner, are contemporaries.

She watched the recent U.S. Championships with her boyfriend and her roommates. To their casual eyes, Wagner deserved to finish fourth and miss the squad for South Korea. But Meissner empathized with Wagner’s anger as her last Olympic quest died at the discretion of the judges. On the men’s side, she felt Ross Miner’s pain as he finished second at nationals only to be left off the Olympic team by a committee vote.

“What if that was me?” she thought.

At the Sochi Games in 2014, Meissner (there as a research assistant for NBC) watched a practice with her idol, two-time Olympic medalist Michelle Kwan.

“Does it ever get easier to watch and not be able to participate?” Meissner asked.

“Nope,” Kwan said.

But at least watching is no longer a tortured experience.

Dizzying rise, imperfect landing

There’s a rare psychological peril to being an Olympic athlete.

Meissner devoted much of her existence to peaking at the exact right moment — “four minutes to determine your entire life” as she puts it — to win a gold medal.

Along the way, she rose from Harford County — an area hardly known as a skating hotbed — to rank among the best in the world. She landed jumps that had previously been off limits to most American women. By almost any measure, she authored a spectacular story.

Yet she never put together her best performance at the Olympics, the only stage that registers for many casual sports fans. So to this day, people approach her with condolences for her “disappointing” career.

“I still hold a bunch of records and feel good about what I did,” she says, laughing at the thought of those fan encounters. “But those are the times when I realize all of a sudden, ‘Is that what people think of me? That I almost made it but I didn’t?’ ”

Her mother, Judy, recalls how cruel people could be in their assessments of Kimmie’s performance and even her appearance.

“She was at the prime age for trying to figure out who she was anyway,” Judy says. “And then there were people scrutinizing her and telling her what she should be. It was really hard.”

At this point, Meissner has no trouble dwelling on the wonderful part of her career — the whirlwind rise, the unexpected Olympic berth at age 16 in 2006, the seven triples she landed to seize the world championship later that year.