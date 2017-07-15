McFadden sisters share podium at international event for first time in Team USA sweep

The United States women’s trio of Tatyana McFadden, Cheri Madsen and Hannah McFadden won gold, silver and bronze, respectively, to sweep the T54 200-meter wheelchair race Saturday at the World Para Athtletics Championships at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London.

This marks the first time the McFadden sisters, both from Clarksville and Atholton High graduates, have shared an international podium. Tatyana won in a course-record 28.08 seconds, while Hannah finished in 29.49.

“It’s really awesome to lead the sweep,” Tatyana McFadden said in a relase. “Cheri is really strong. She’s a great sprinter, and she has been in the past and now. She’s such a beast and so dominant, and so is my sister – she has such a great drive. It was a great night for Team USA.”

Tatyana McFadden, who was born with a spinal condition that left her paralyzed from the waist down, was America’s track and field star at the 2016 Rio Paralympics with four gold medals and two silver. The haul was the most for a U.S. Paralympic track and field competitor since 1992. She was recently nominated for an ESPY for Best Female Athlete With a Disability, an award she won last year.

Team USA won eight medals, including four golds, on the second day of competition to bring its medal total to 11. Great Britain leads with 12. The event continues through July 23.