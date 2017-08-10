Olympic champion Centrowitz finishes last in his 1,500 heat at worlds

Olympic champion Matthew Centrowitz (Broadneck) finished last in his 1,500-meter heat at the 16th IAAF World Athletics Championships on Thursday in London.

Centrowitz has struggled with illness and a groin injury for the past year after winning the gold medal in Rio de Janeiro last summer.

With the top six of 14 runners going automatically through to the semifinals, Centrowitz trailed going into the finishing straight and never got any momentum going. His time of 3 minutes, 48.34 seconds was the fifth slowest of the 41 runners in the three heats.

"Obviously I didn't execute my plan today," Centrowitz said to NBC after the race, according to flotrack.org. "No one every has a perfect lead-up to any championship. This year was a little tougher than others. It's been a tough year to get through and [this is] a culmination of all those things that have been tough all year . . . tough is the only word that comes to mind. Obviously, there were a lot of expectation this year and I wanted to exceed those, but it's tough to exceed the year I had."



Australian Luke Mathews had the fastest qualifying time (3:38.19), followed by Kenyan Timothy Cheruiyot (3:38.41). Three-time defending world champion Asbel Kiprop, aiming to match the four successive titles world-record Hicham El Guerrouj earned from 1997 to 2003, got through in 3:45.96.

